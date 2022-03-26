Biden Provides Insights Of Meeting With Ukraine Ministers In Poland Amid Russia War

A day after United States President Joe Biden reached Poland, he met with Ukraine's Foreign and Defence Ministers on Saturday, at the Marriott Hotel in central Warsaw. After the meeting, the US President informed that both the countries discussed the efforts made to help the war-torn country, and the humanitarian aid provided by the US.

The US President's office tweeted:

Today, I met with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov. We discussed our efforts to rally the world in support of Ukraine and the significant military and humanitarian assistance the United States is providing. pic.twitter.com/N8bvuua19c — President Biden (@POTUS) March 26, 2022

During the meeting, Biden was seated alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, facing Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov. After the meeting, Kuleba said that Ukraine and President Biden "agreed on the next steps to ensure that fewer such missiles fall on Ukrainian soil."

Biden meets Poland President Duda

Earlier in the day, Biden also met Poland's President Andrzej Duda at Presidential Palace in Warsaw where he lauded NATO for remaining united amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. He termed Article 5 as a "sacred commitment" for the US and affirmed that stability in Europe was "critical" for the interests of America. He further noted how Russian President Vladimir Putin was relying on "dividing" the Eastern and Western flank of NATO.

"We stayed out of wars and it haunted us. Stability in Europe is critically important for the United States' interests. What we talked about is constant contact. The US and my colleagues heard me say it many times, we take Article 5 as a sacred commitment that relates to every member of NATO," said Biden.

"We need to be in constant contact to perceive what Russians are doing. I want to thank you for being available, cooperative, and let us know what is on your minds. Article 5 is a sacred obligation and you can count on that for your freedom is ours," the US President added.

