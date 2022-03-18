Vowing to make Russian President Vladimir Putin pay a heavy price for his aggressive and unprovoked military activities in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden on Thursday asserted that the world is united in support for Ukraine and its determination to make Putin pay for his actions. He added that the US is leading this effort with its partners and providing security and humanitarian aid to Ukraine amid the Russian aggression.

America is leading this effort together with allies and partners—providing enormous levels of security and humanitarian assistance.pic.twitter.com/nQQTnPsVVG — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 17, 2022

Speaking from the White House on Thursday, the US and its allies will do everything in their hands to end this "tragic and unnecessary war".

"Together with our partners and allies, we will keep up the pressure on Putin's crumbling economy, isolating him on the global stage. That's our goal. Weakening Putin, make him pay the price and strengthen the Ukrainians on the battlefield and on the negotiating table. We will do everything in our hands to end this tragic and unnecessary war. This is a struggle that pits the appetite of an autocratic against humankind's desire to be free", he said.

Further assuring that America stands with the forces of freedom, he said, "Let there be no doubt, no uncertainty, no question. We always have and we always will stand with the forces of freedom."

Biden calls Putin a 'war criminal'

Notably, Biden's fierce statements came shortly after in another statement he condemned Russia and its actions and further called Putin a "war criminal" further prompting an angry response from the Kremlin which stated it as an "unforgivable rhetoric" from a head of state.

Defending Biden's remarks, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the president was speaking from his heart after seeing the barbaric images of the violence in Ukraine. She also added that there was a separate legal process, run by the State Department, to determine war crimes and that was ongoing separately.

On the other hand in Russia, the claim has been described as an "unforgivable rhetoric", saying that "We consider such rhetoric from a head of the state, whose bombs killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world, to be unacceptable and unforgivable". Meanwhile, in its bid to support Ukraine by all possible means, the US has been announcing multiple humanitarian, financial as well as military assistance to Ukraine over the past several weeks for now.

(Image: Twitter/@JoeBiden/AP)