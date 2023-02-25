Biden Rules Out Sending F-16 Jets To Ukraine Amid War; 'Zelenskyy Doesn't Need It Now'

US President Joe Biden on Friday said that Ukraine does not need the multirole stealth F-16 fighter jets and that his administration is ruling out sending fighter jets "for now," citing discussions held with the Department of Defense [DoD], Pentagon, and the Department of State. Despite the growing demands from the Ukrainians for warplanes ahead of the much anticipated Russian spring offensive, Biden on Friday told ABC's David Muir in an interview on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion that President Zelenskyy "does not need the F-16 fighter jets." "No, he doesn't need F-16s now," said Biden when asked whether his administration will send them.

'No basis upon which there is a rationale to supply F-16': Biden

Biden's outright denial of sending Ukraine warplanes comes despite a major push from European allies, mainly from Kyiv's neighbour Poland to send the jets to Ukraine's Air Force. When asked during the interview by Muir whether the US will "never" send the fighter jets to Ukraine, Biden responded that it remains uncertain what Ukraine's defense might need in the future. "I am ruling it out for now," said Biden, adding that there "is no basis upon which there is a rationale, according to our military now, to provide F-16s." The US President noted that his administration is "sending him what our seasoned military thinks he needs now. He [Zelesnskyy] needs tanks, he needs artillery, he needs air defense, including another HIMAR[S], the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System)."

"There's things he needs now that we're sending him to put them in a position to be able to make gains this spring and this summer going into the fall," Biden told ABC in the interview.

Earlier, the spokesperson of the Ukraine Air Force had pushed for the supply of F-16S, noting that Ukraine's pilots will need about six months to master flying the jets. “Our pilots can learn how to fly those planes in a few weeks. It will take about six months for them to master how to fight the F-16,” Ukrainian air force spokesman Ihnat noted. “They will have to learn how to use all the weapons that modern aircraft carry," he furthermore added. Ukraine's Air Force fighter pilots have been flying the Soviet-designed multi-role MiG-29 to counter Russia's air superiority. During the initial inception of the war, Poland had pushed for the transfer of all its MIG-29 fighter jets to a US airbase "immediately and free of charge" in exchange for F-16s, but the Pentagon labelled the plan as "not tenable" and one that "raises serious concerns for the NATO alliance".

At least 12 US lawmakers had also appealed to President Joe Biden, urging him to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in a letter ahead of the one-year anniversary of the war. “Considering the substantial time required to train even experienced pilots to operate fourth-generation fighter aircraft, we believe that a decision to provide Ukraine with such platforms must be made quickly,” the letter read. “We note, however, that Ukrainian pilots have previously trained with the U.S. military in 2011 and after Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2018, and that Ukraine has reportedly ‘identified a list of up to 50 pilots who are ready now to start training on the F-16'."