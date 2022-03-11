Biden Says Coordination With G7 Increased To Further Sanctions On Russia For Ukraine War

On day 16 of the invasion of Ukraine, the United States President Joe Biden vowed to hit Russia hard on Friday. In a televised address, Biden highlighted that allies and partners were all working together, and said that coordination with G7 countries was also being increased to give a befitting reply to Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

"We are increasing coordination with G7 nations for furthering our sanctions...G7 is stepping up to adding Russian billionaires who take money from money," the US President said, "We will hit Putin hard, crush the Russian economy. Moscow Stock Exchange is shut, it has been two weeks."

'World with Ukraine'

During his address, Biden parroted US Vice President Kamala Harris' claim of helping Ukraine with humanitarian aid. "With new ships arriving every day, we, along with our allies, are helping Ukraine with humanitarian support. We are closely working to support the people of Ukraine, providing tons of humanitarian supplies to the people of Ukraine," the US President said.

"The world is united, we all stand with the people of Ukraine, we are showing our strength. We won't do anything that could escalate the war," he further said.

"Won't comment on chemical weapons"

On the topic of chemical weapons, Biden refused to comment. "Won't speak on it, but be rest assured, Russia will pay a heavy price for it," he said.

On Tuesday, Russia claimed that the US is 'developing biological weapons' in laboratories in Ukraine. The claim was made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, who said, "We confirm that, during the special military operation in Ukraine, the Kyiv regime was found to have been concealing traces of a military biological programme implemented with funding from the United States Department of Defence."The claim was echoed by China. The country's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian during an address claimed that Washington controls 336 labs in 30 countries under its control, including "26 in Ukraine alone".