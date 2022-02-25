In view of Russian President Vladimir Putin's full-blown military attack on Ukraine, US President Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled new sanctions against Moscow further suggesting that removing Russia from the SWIFT international financial system "is always an option." Accusing Putin of going forward with a "premeditated attack", Biden said such action may be on the table as the crisis unfolds. However, he noted that the move currently is not supported by his European counterparts.

"It is always an option, but right now that's not the position that the rest of Europe wishes to take," Biden said in his statement during a press conference in White House on Thursday.

"Today, I’m authorising additional strong sanctions and new limitations on what can be exported to Russia. This is going to impose severe costs on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time," he added.

Biden edges on SWIFT sanctions against Russia

SWIFT stands for Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication. It is a cooperative of financial institutions formed in 1973. Its functionality is far from regular banks and doesn't transfer funds, instead, it acts as a secure messaging system that links more than 11,000 financial institutions in over 200 countries and territories.

If the US and its allies cut off Russia from SWIFT it would be a direct hit on Russia's economy immediately for the long term. The move would terminate Russia from international transactions, including revenue from oil and gas production, which accounts for 40% of the country's income. Europe and America had earlier dwindled on the edge of imposing SWIFT sanctions in 2014 after Russia annexed Crimea. As per experts kicking Russia out of SWIFT would be pushing Moscow towards mulling over the "nuclear option", NBC News said.

Today, I authorized a new round of sanctions and limitations in response to Putin’s war of choice against Ukraine.



We have purposefully designed these sanctions to maximize the long-term impact on Russia – and to minimize the impact on the United States. pic.twitter.com/wM0kEBcZba — President Biden (@POTUS) February 25, 2022

Biden issues additional sanctions as Russia invades Ukraine

Giving a detailed account of the events unfolding in the days, Biden yet again noted Russia's "flagrant violation of international law" by unilaterally recognising two breakaway regions of Ukraine as sovereign states. He went on to add: "We’ve been transparent with the world. We’ve shared declassified evidence about Russia’s plans and cyberattacks and false pretexts so that there can be no confusion or cover-up about what Putin was doing."

Biden also announced a fresh set of penalties against Russia which include a ban on the ability to do business in Dollars, Euros, Pounds, and Yen. He further crippled Russia's financial growth by imparting its ability to expand its military and high-tech in the 21st-century economy. On Thursday, Biden also spoke to the members of G7 countries before formally announcing the sanctions. 27 members of the EU, including the UK, Canada, Japan, Australia and many others- have agreed to amplify the joint impact of responses against Russia, Biden said. Biden also sanctions Russian banks that together hold around $1 trillion in assets, from the US financial system.

"That means every asset they have in America will be frozen. This includes V.T.B., the second-largest bank in Russia, which has $250 billion in assets," the US President explained.

The developments come as Russia on Thursday morning launched an attack on Ukraine after months of claims against it. Earlier on February 21, Putin also signed a decree unilaterally recognising the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic, a decision that the world leaders slammed by saying that the Russian President is creating a pretext for war. The EU has also held Russia accountable for "the act of aggression" that killed 137 civilians and military personnel.

(Image: AP)