Biden Signs Bill Of $40 Billion For Ukraine's War Effort; Zelenskyy Expresses Gratitude

United States of America President Joe Biden signed legislation, on May 21, to provide an extra $40 billion in aid to Ukraine as the Russian incursion enters its fourth month. The bill, which received bipartisan support in Congress, strengthens the US commitment to Ukraine at a time when the war's future is uncertain.

The money will be used to help Ukraine through September, and it eclipses a previous emergency aid package of $13.6 billion.

The new legislation will provide $20 billion in military aid, ensuring a consistent supply of modern weapons to counter Russia's advancements. There's also $8 billion in general economic assistance, $5 billion to handle global food shortages that could emerge from Ukraine's agricultural collapse and more than $1 billion to assist refugees.

According to a White House official, a US official brought a copy of the bill on a commercial airline to Seoul for the US president to sign as he is in the middle of a tour to Asia. The logistics underscore a feeling of urgency about the United States' continued support for Ukraine, as well as Joe Biden's overlapping international concerns. Even as he tries to realign American foreign policy to tackle China, he continues to devote resources to Europe's largest battle since WWII.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Twitter

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy expressed gratitude on Twitter after his American counterpart Joe Biden approved $40 billion in new aid for Ukraine. Zelenskyy tweeted, "Grateful to @POTUS for signing the law on additional support for Ukraine. The leadership of President Biden & the American people in supporting Ukraine's fight against the Russian aggressor is crucial. Look forward to new, powerful defense assistance. Today it is needed more than ever."

Ukraine has successfully defended Kyiv, and Russia has refocused its onslaught on the country's east, but American officials fear that the situation could escalate. Moreover, Russian soldiers are ramping up their offensive in the eastern Donbas region, where they have been violently bombing Ukrainian positions. Moscow now claims to have completely taken control of Mariupol, a major port city where Ukrainian military had been struggling for weeks to preserve a massive steel complex. All of the fighters have surrendered.