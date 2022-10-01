Biden Signs Bill Providing Over $12bn In Aid To Ukraine; Zelenskyy Calls It 'powerful Act'

President of the United States Joe Biden has signed a $12.35 billion bill to finance the defence programs of Ukraine, the White House has announced. In a new bill to provide military and economic aid to Ukraine, the Biden government approved a bill to fund the defence capabilities and equipment of Ukraine amid its war against Russia and to continue intelligence and military support to the country, informed Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the White House's statement, the decision was finalized reflecting upon the continued bipartisan support for the government of Ukraine in the wake of Russia's invasion.

Zelenskyy appreciates America’s 'powerful act of solidarity'

Taking to Twitter, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the President of the United States for the announcement of the supplemental military package for Ukraine as the bill backed by both the houses of congress was passed.

Thank you @POTUS for signing into law $12.35 bln in supplemental support for 🇺🇦. The day before, the bill was backed by both houses of 🇺🇸 Congress. We appreciate this powerful act of solidarity of the 🇺🇸 people with 🇺🇦. And the bicameral and bipartisan support of our state. 1/2 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 1, 2022

"Thank you @POTUS for signing into law $12.35 bln in supplemental support for Ukraine. The day before, the bill was backed by both houses of Congress. We appreciate this powerful act of solidarity of the American people with Ukraine. And the bicameral and bipartisan support of our state,” wrote Zelenskyy on Twitter.

The law provides the financing of defense programs, as well as powerful direct budget support to Ukraine. This help is more important today than ever. We must continue to jointly oppose the aggression of the Russian Federation! 2/2 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 1, 2022

The Ukrainian President further stated that the aid given by the United States was “more important today than ever,” as he called on the US to continue jointly opposing the aggression by Russia against Ukraine.

The statement released from the White House informed that the President signed into law: H.R. 6833, a bill under “Continuing Appropriations and Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2023,” which provides to Federal agencies the appropriate authority to continue projects and activities of the Federal Government and supplement appropriations to respond to the situation in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, previously the UK had announced billions of pounds worth of assistance to Ukraine. In a tweet on September 20, the UK had stated, "The UK will match or exceed our record 2022 military support to Ukraine in 2023," claiming that Ukraine’s security was Britain's security.