Biden Tells Ukraine's Zelensky US Would Respond 'decisively' To Russia's Military Action

United States President Joe Biden on Sunday spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and affirmed Washington’s commitment to Kyiv’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. According to an official release by the White House, Biden made it clear that the US would “respond swiftly and decisively” along with its allies and partners to any military aggression by Russia. Biden and Zelensky agreed on continuing diplomatic efforts and “deterrence” in response to Russia amassing its troops on borders near Ukraine.

White House said in a statement, “President Biden reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. President Biden made clear that the United States would respond swiftly and decisively, together with its Allies and partners, to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

“The two leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and deterrence in response to Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders,” it added.

Biden spoke with Zelensky a day after US President dialled Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. Biden’s call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was “professional and substantive” but it failed to produce any “fundamental change” in the dynamic which has been unfolding in the Russia-Ukraine tensions.

In a background press call by a senior White House official on Biden-Putin call also said that the talks between both the leaders lasted only a bit more than an hour and the US side had “put ideas on the table that would be in our and our allies’ interest to pursue”.

'Unclear' if Russia is interested in diplomacy: WH

While the US has vowed to uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty and has even deployed troops in eastern Europe to back NATO forces, the senior administration official noted that it remains “unclear” if Russia is interested in pursuing its goals diplomatically or “through the use of force.” According to an official White House release, the US “remain committed to keeping the prospect of de-escalation through diplomacy alive. But we are also clear-eyed about the prospects of that, given the readily apparent steps Russia is taking on the ground in plain sight, right before our eyes.”

“The stakes of this are too high not to give Russia every chance to avoid an action that we believe would be catastrophic,” added the senior Biden administration’s official.

