Biden Tells Ukrainians To Brace For Long Fight Ahead Against Russia; 'We Stand With You'

US President Joe Biden on Saturday delivered his final remarks from his visit to Poland urging the world to prepare itself for a long fight ahead. Speaking in Warsaw at the end of his interaction with Polish and Ukrainian officials, the US President remarked that 'nothing about freedom was easy', and that America stood firmly with Ukraine in this time of need.

"We need to be clear-eyed. This battle will not be won in days or months, we need to steel ourselves for the long fight ahead. Ukraine and its people are on the frontlines, fighting to save their nation. We stand with you. Period. The battle for democracy did not conclude with the end of the cold war. Forces of autocracy have revived over the last decades with contempt for democratic freedom and truth," said Biden, accusing Russia of strangling democracy under false claims of ethnic solidarity and terms like denazification.

"Putin has the gall to think might is right. Test of this moment is the test of all time. Kremlin wants to portray NATO as imperial. NATO is a defensive alliance, it has never sought to attack Russia. There is no justification for Russia's act of war," he added.

#BREAKING | US President Biden to deliver the final & most significant remarks from his visit to Eastern Europe, at Ukraine's neighbour Poland's capital Warsaw.



Tune-in here to watch #LIVE - https://t.co/3ul93kEkKy pic.twitter.com/xv9QfbS5vf — Republic (@republic) March 26, 2022

Russia's Ruble is reduced to rubble: Biden

Detailing the sanctions against Moscow, Biden stated that today, 141 Russian oligarchs, more than 400 government officials including those who are key architects of the war had been sanctioned by the US. "Russia's Ruble is reduced to rubble. It is Vladimir Putin who is to blame. Period," he said. He also issued a warning to Russia saying, "Don't even think about moving a single inch on NATO territory. We have a sacred obligation under Article 5 to defend every inch of it."

#BREAKING | Today, Russia has strangled democracy. Putin has the audacity to believe that might will make right: Joe Biden lashes out at Russia in Poland



Tune-in here to watch #LIVE - https://t.co/kp08eVCLin pic.twitter.com/j236REgqYi — Republic (@republic) March 26, 2022

Calling on all world democracies who had a 'responsibility to help', the US president announced that the country would take 100,000 refugees, and provide humanitarian assistance, tens and thousands of food, water, and health assistance to Ukrainian refugees.

#BREAKING | We are now standing up to the brutality of Putin. Russia's brutal attack has strengthened us: Joe Biden in Poland



Tune-in here to watch #LIVE - https://t.co/pyxK2CWsID pic.twitter.com/fZtUkfShTV — Republic (@republic) March 26, 2022

War a strategic failure for Russia: Biden

Hitting out directly at Vladimir Putin, Biden remarked that the war had been 'a strategic failure' for Russia which had met its match in the face of brave Ukrainians. "That is no solace to the people who lost family, but Putin thought Ukrainians would roll over and not fight. He has not read history, rather than breaking their resolve, he has met their match. He wanted less of a NATO presence, now he has a larger presence, the West now stands united. Democracies are revitalized in months, which we once took years to establish," he said.

Sending a message to the people of Russia, the President stated that 'war is not an act of a great nation'. "There is a brain drain leaving Russia, 200,000 have left the country in a month. You, Russian people, are not our enemy. This war is not worthy of you people. American people stand with you and the citizens of Ukraine who want peace," he assured.

Concluding his speech, Biden said that there were three main challenges that the world had to take on. "First, Europe must end its dependence on Russian fossil fuel, we will help. Second, we have to fight the corruption coming from the Kremlin. Third, we must maintain absolute unity," said Biden, adding that 'a dictator could never erase the people's will for liberty.