US President Joe Biden will travel to Europe this week wherein he will announce new sanctions against Russia, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. The American leader is expected to first land in the Belgian capital Brussels and then travel to Poland to meet with leaders there. Notably, Warsaw, where he is expected to meet Polish President Andrez Duda, will mark an important stop in his trip, given the geopolitical location of the country.

During the meeting, Biden will discuss how the US along with its allies and partners, is responding to “the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created." While he does not plan to visit Ukraine or hold talks with the embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in person, the US leader will meet with EU leaders to slap additional sanctions on the Kremlin. “He will join our partners in imposing further sanctions on Russia and tightening the existing sanctions to crack down on evasion and to ensure robust enforcement," said White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan stopping short of revealing the details of the latest punitive measures.

Pskai to miss President Biden's upcoming trip to Europe

This comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered Day 28 on Wednesday. War for Mariupol has continued while Ukrainian troops claimed to have regained control of a strategic suburb of capital Kyiv. On Tuesday, Biden warned that Putin might deploy chemical or biological weapons in the war. “Putin’s back is against the wall,” he said, adding that “and the more his back is against the wall, the greater the severity of the tactics he may employ.” As of now, the Pentagon hasn’t found any evidence for this.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, tested COVID positive on Tuesday. Psaki announced her PCR test result on Tuesday on her Twitter account revealing that she would miss President Biden's upcoming trip to Europe. She said that she took a PCR test in the morning and the result came back as positive. She said that she will adhere to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines on COVID-19. Psaki was about to accompany US President Joe Biden on his trip to Europe amid the Russia Ukraine war.

