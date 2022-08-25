Biden To Hold Telephonic Conversation With Zelenskyy As Russian Onslaught Continues

Amid the ongoing war in Eastern Europe, White House National Security Coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby said that United States President Joe Biden will hold a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on August 25, Thursday. During a media briefing on Wednesday, Kirby noted, "The President will call President Zelenskyy tomorrow."

Furthermore, as Ukraine celebrated its Independence Day on Wednesday, US President Biden sent greetings to the Ukrainian people on the special occasion. Biden announced that his nation will deliver $2.98 billion worth of brand-new weapons as well as military equipment to Ukraine to mark the event. According to the President, Ukraine will be able to acquire ammunition, artillery systems, air defence systems, and other military hardware with the help of the new security aid.

In a statement, Joe Biden remarked, "I am proud to announce our biggest tranche of security assistance to date: approximately $2.98 billion of weapons and equipment to be provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative".

Biden reaffirmed Washington's commitment to aiding Ukraine

Additionally, in his statements, Biden reaffirmed Washington's commitment to aiding Ukraine in its ongoing efforts to uphold its sovereignty. He praised Ukrainians for their tenacity and emphasised that Ukraine has faced Russia's invasion resolutely and strongly, adding that this Independence Day is "bittersweet for many Ukrainians." Highlighting that millions of people have been compelled to leave their homes, he claimed that thousands had also died or been injured.

According to media reports, he did point out that the six months of attacks had "strengthened" Ukrainian patriotism in their people and country. Biden emphasised further that the US continues to support Ukraine in order to "proclaim that the darkness that drives autocracy is no match for the flame of liberty that lights the souls of free people everywhere."

Besides this, earlier, the US State Department cautioned in a security advisory issued on August 22 that Russia is ramping up attempts to undertake attacks against Ukraine's government and civilian infrastructure. The US Embassy in Kyiv has asked any American citizens who are still present in Ukraine to leave the country as soon as possible.

"If you hear a loud explosion or if sirens are activated, immediately seek cover," the US State Department said in its notice.

(Image: AP)