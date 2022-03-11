After imposing heavy sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, US President Joe Biden is now all set to propose to suspend normal trade ties with Russia on Friday, as per Sputnik. As per reports, this will clear the way for increasing tariffs on Russian imports in the latest push by Washington and its allies to pressurise Moscow to withdraw troops from Ukraine. It is to mention that the House on Wednesday approved a massive spending bill that would rush USD 13.6 billion in US assistance to battered Ukraine and its European allies.

Biden on Tuesday imposed a total embargo on Russian oil, oil products, and coal imports in addition to the staunch economic and financial sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow-based banks, entities, and export controls. The crippling penalties have already dented the Russian economy, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicting that further measures could plunge Moscow's economy into a "deep recession" later this year.

UK to 'phase out' dependence on Russian fuel

Adding to the sweeping sanctions previously imposed on Russia, UK PM Boris Johnson promised that the UK will stop importing oil from Russia. Addressing the House of Commons in the UK, he assured that London will provide weapons and every other assistance to Ukraine until the Russian assault on Ukraine ends. He was seconded by the British Energy and Industrial Strategy Minister, who said the UK will "phase out" dependence on Russian oil imports by the end of 2022.

Previously, the European Union (EU), US, UK, and others have introduced export bans on Russia pertaining to technologies and equipment supporting its oil refining capabilities in a bid to "degrade Russia's status as a leading energy supplier over time," the US Commerce Department said in a statement. Meanwhile, observing the Russian geopolitical actions, the EU leaders on Friday agreed to grant membership to war-torn Ukraine in the European Union, nearly two weeks after Ukraine filed an application for "euro-integration."

