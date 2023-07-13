Old habits die hard, and in the case of Joe Biden, it seems as if the American president just cannot get rid of his quirk of making massive blunders in public. At the NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital on Wednesday, the 80-year-old accidentally swapped the names of the presidents of two warring nations- Ukraine and Russia.

Biden mistakenly referred to his close ally Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “Vladimir”, turning the meet-up into a rather awkward situation. “Vladimir and I … I shouldn’t be so familiar,” he later quipped during a media conference at the summit shortly after making the gaffe.

“Mr. Zelensky and I talked about the kind of guarantees we could make in the meantime when I was in Ukraine and when we met in other places,” he said after correcting himself as the Ukrainian president stood next to him. While the White House did try to conceal the verbal mishap in its official transcript, the internet was no where close to let go of it.

Biden addresses Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "Vladimir," then says he "shouldn't be so familiar" pic.twitter.com/lhNSY194fO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2023

A look at Biden's big blunders

"What an embarrassment he is to the USA," remarked one user on Twitter, as another added, "He’s a disaster on so many levels." "Feel sorry for this old man," a third user wrote. The particular gaffe is one of the many that Biden has made since the beginning of his presidency. Just recently, he confused Ukraine for Iraq twice in less than 24 hours.

In another instance, he told journalists that Vladimir Putin is "clearly losing the war in Iraq," when in fact, the Russian president is busy overseeing his military's "special" operation in Ukraine. “If anybody told you — and my staff wasn’t so sure, either — that we’d be able to bring all of Europe together in the onslaught on Iraq and get NATO to be completely united, I think they would have told you it’s not likely," he said.