Biden Urges Cong To Send 'unmistakable Signal' To Russia In 1st State Of The Union Address

In the wake of Russia-led full-fledged invasion of Ukraine and Kyiv putting forth a fierce resistance, on Tuesday Joe Biden gave a special mention to the Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova. During Biden's first State of the Union address to the Congress, the US President invoked the courage of Ukrainians and lauded the civilians who took up weapons to defend the country and Markarova's contribution on behalf of the eastern European country at war at present.

"The Ukrainian ambassador to the United States is here tonight. Let each of us here tonight in this chamber send an unmistakable signal to Ukraine and to the world," Biden said while condemning Russia's Vladimir Putin's 'tyranny' as the President. He also announced that the US will soon ban Russian aircraft from US airspace.

US Congressmen give standing ovation to Ukrainian envoy Oksana Markarova

"Let us each of us, if you are able to stand, stand and send an unmistakable signal to the world, to Ukraine," Biden said to the members of Congress, Supreme Court justices and members of his Cabinet attending the address in the House chamber.

As Biden said the words, the Ukrainian President placed her hand over her chest as she clutched her national flag as the first lady Jill Biden reached out to her and the House rose to feet and applauded.

"She is bright, she is strong, she is resolved," Biden continued by saying, "Yes, we the United States of America stand with the Ukrainian people."

Markarova, who was invited to the speech as a special guest by the first lady was visibly overwhelmed as she stood in gratitude as the applaud continued to roar.

Notably, she has been appointed as the envoy to the US by President Volodymyr Zelensky in February 2021, after having served as the Finance Minister of the eastern European nation in concern.

Putin's 'tyranny' as the President of Russia

Furthermore, Biden called out Putin's 'tyranny' as the President of Russia in executing a large-scale attack on innocents of Ukraine and said, Putin "could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over." But then, the Russian President 'met the Ukrainian people'.

"Groups of citizens blocking tanks with their bodies. Everyone from students to retirees, teachers, turned soldiers defending their homeland," he continued.

"In this struggle, as President Zelensky said in his speech to the European Parliament, "Light will win over darkness," Biden quoted the Ukrainian President as saying.