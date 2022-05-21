Last Updated:

'Bond of innovation': Biden Visits Samsung Plant In ROK, Says We're Producing 'critical' Semiconductors Chips

US President Joe Biden started his maiden trip to Asia by visiting a Samsung semiconductor plant in South Korea and highlighted bond of innovation between both.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Joe Biden

POTUS/Twitter


On Friday, US President Joe Biden kickstarted his maiden trip to Asia by visiting a Samsung semiconductor plant in South Korea. The stop reflected the growing cooperation between the US and the east Asian country on technology and other issues. In the aftermath, he addressed media reporters and highlighted the cooperation between the two countries in the production of semiconductor chips that he said were “essential” to the global economy.

“This plant also reflects the bond of innovation between our countries”, he said underscoring that much of the technology and machinery that is used to make the chip was designed and produced in the US. “ And by uniting our skills and technical know-how, it allows the production of chips that are critical to both our counties and are essential to economies.”

Biden thanks Samsung for investment

The American leader also thanked Samsung Electronics for the US$17 billion investment, that it announced last year. The investment would help America to establish a similar facility in Texas. Meanwhile, reiterating the cooperation between both the countries, Biden said that the US and the Republic of Korea manufacture the best, most advanced technologies in the world and the Samsung factory was proof of it.  

As Biden toured the production facility with his South Korean counterpart Yoon Seok-youl, he reaffirmed his active support for people-to-people exchanges between experts in the fields. He also emphasised on the need to work to "keep the supply chains resilient, reliable and secure". A later release by the White House added that both the presidents also agreed to direct their respective National Security Councils to launch an economic security dialogue. 

“Fully recognizing that scientists, researchers, and engineers of the ROK and the U.S. are among the most innovative in the world, the two Presidents agree to leverage this comparative advantage to enhance public and private cooperation to protect and promote critical and emerging technologies, including leading-edge semiconductors, eco-friendly EV batteries, Artificial Intelligence, quantum technology, biotechnology, biomanufacturing, and autonomous robotics,” the release by White House stated. 

