On Friday, US President Joe Biden kickstarted his maiden trip to Asia by visiting a Samsung semiconductor plant in South Korea. The stop reflected the growing cooperation between the US and the east Asian country on technology and other issues. In the aftermath, he addressed media reporters and highlighted the cooperation between the two countries in the production of semiconductor chips that he said were “essential” to the global economy.

“This plant also reflects the bond of innovation between our countries”, he said underscoring that much of the technology and machinery that is used to make the chip was designed and produced in the US. “ And by uniting our skills and technical know-how, it allows the production of chips that are critical to both our counties and are essential to economies.”

Together with the Republic of Korea, we’re producing semiconductor chips that are critical to our two countries and essential sectors of the global economy. pic.twitter.com/DfBa0pWEk6 — President Biden (@POTUS) May 21, 2022

Biden thanks Samsung for investment

The American leader also thanked Samsung Electronics for the US$17 billion investment, that it announced last year. The investment would help America to establish a similar facility in Texas. Meanwhile, reiterating the cooperation between both the countries, Biden said that the US and the Republic of Korea manufacture the best, most advanced technologies in the world and the Samsung factory was proof of it.

As Biden toured the production facility with his South Korean counterpart Yoon Seok-youl, he reaffirmed his active support for people-to-people exchanges between experts in the fields. He also emphasised on the need to work to "keep the supply chains resilient, reliable and secure". A later release by the White House added that both the presidents also agreed to direct their respective National Security Councils to launch an economic security dialogue.