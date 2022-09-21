Biden Warns China's Xi Jinping Of Investor Fallout For Backing Russia Amid Ukraine War

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that he has warned his adversary Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about the "consequences" of helping its ally Russia to bypass the US imposed sanctions, threatening an investor fallout. In the excerpt of the televised interview with CBS, Biden said that he told Chinese President Xi that violating the US-led EU sanctions would be a "gigantic mistake," although he agreed that there have been no signs that China has tried to actively support the Russian war, even in terms of the weaponry, semiconductor chip, or military equipment sales.

"I called President Xi -- not to threaten at all, just to say to him... that if you think Americans and others will continue to invest in China, based on your violating the sanctions that have been imposed on Russia, I think you're making a gigantic mistake," Biden said in the televised interview. "Thus far, there's no indication they put forward weapons or other things that Russia has wanted," he stressed.

'I don't think it is a new, more complicated, Cold War': Biden

The President of the United States also dismissed the narrative of a Cold War due to the Chinese-Russian alliance, saying: "I don't think it is a new, more complicated, Cold War." When asked that there have been concerns that Russia's war in Ukraine could encourage China to launch an invasion of the self-administered island of Taiwan, which Beijing considers an inalienable breakaway region under the One China policy, Biden stated that the US will intervene.

Washington's policy since 1979 has been to officially recognize Taiwan as part of China, but Biden had earlier clarified that he would send the US military to defend the sovereignty of Taiwan should a Ukraine-like scenario unfold. 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley, once again, pressed Biden to clarify his administration's position.

"We agree with what we signed onto a long time ago," president Biden noted. "And that there's one China policy, and Taiwan makes their own judgments about their independence. We are not moving-- we're not encouraging their being independent. We're not-- that-- that's their decision," he added.

When asked if the US forces would defend the island, Biden clarified, "Yes," quickly adding that if, in fact, there was an unprecedented attack on the island then the US will send the military forces to fight in Taiwan. "So unlike Ukraine, to be clear, sir," Pelley asked again, "US forces, US men and women would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion?" "Yes," the US president said.