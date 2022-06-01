US President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned Russia's government that any use of the nuclear weapons in Ukraine would be completely unacceptable, and will have "unimaginable" outcomes. Biden's remarks came as Russia held the nuclear drills in the Ivanovo province, northeast of Mosco, while Washington approved sending the medium-range advanced rocket systems to Ukraine's armed forces to deter Russia's aggression. Russian Ministry of Defence at a briefing stated that nuclear military drills were being held on Russian soil with some 1,000 servicemen participating in it. The "intense manoeuvres" involve as many as 100 vehicles and Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers.

Biden threatens 'consequences' that would impact the US, the world

American president Biden threatened the "consequences" that would impact the United States as well as the rest of the world, according to an essay published by the New York Times newspaper. Use of nukes during the ongoing conflict in Kyiv would entail severe consequences, warned the US president. Deriding the regime of the Russian Federation for wreaking destruction across the towns in Ukraine, Biden said, that Americans will respond to the plea of the Ukrainians as "we understand that freedom is not free."

Furthermore, the US President reiterated that Russia's President Vladimir Putin did not expect this degree of unity or the strength of the response from the United States as well as the European member states. "He was mistaken. If he expects that we will waver or fracture in the months to come, he is equally mistaken," Biden said in the guest essay carried by the newspaper on May 31, Tuesday.

US President also clarified that the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine did not stall due to the latter turning its back on diplomacy, but the talks hit a stalemate because Russia continues to wage a brutal war inside the sovereign state of Ukraine. Biden also recently told a conference that he had approved sending advanced rocket systems and munitions to Ukraine's armed forces that can target the enemy forces nearly 50 miles away from their precise location.

Weaponry being sent by Washington will enable Ukraine “to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield," the US President reiterated. He emphasized that Washington will continue to strengthen support to Ukraine's military forces, and will help its efforts to achieve a negotiated end to the conflict. Biden also stated that the United States or its allies will not be directly engaged in this conflict for as long as they are not attacked by Russia.