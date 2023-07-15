US President Joe Biden has mocked Russian President Vladimir Putin and PMC Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin for their political tussle by evoking the poisoning cases of the political enemies in Moscow. During a press conference, Biden cautioned Wagner's boss to look out for any poisoning attempts against him that could be covertly planned by the Kremlin to take him out. “If I were he I’d be careful what I ate. I’d keep my eye on my menu,” Biden said during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö in Helsinki.

Biden unaware of Prigozhin’s whereabouts

Biden was asked if the Wagner leader’s attempted coup last month could lead to any drastic changes to Russia's war strategies in Ukraine. Biden responded by saying that he isn't aware of Prigozhin’s whereabouts and his relationship with Putin but advised Prigozhin to be on high alert about poisoning attempts. “But all kidding aside, who knows,” Biden said. “I don’t know, I don’t think any of us know for certain what the future of Prigozhin is in Russia.” Wagner chief Prigozhin has not been seen in public since his meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

Russia has been alleged to have poisoned political rivals in the past. Russian military intelligence GRU, as per the British intelligence, poisoned an ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in 2018. They were also behind the 'novichok' agent poisoning of the now jailed, Putin's staunchest political opponent Alexei Navalny in 2020. Berlin opened a probe into the poisoning incidents involving two Russian opposition figures this year. Many of Putin's political defectors have also been alleged to have "mysteriously" fallen out of the hotel windows or have died from drinking tea.

Earlier, Ukraine's Defence Ministry also mocked Russian President Putin and the Wagner founder Prigozhin shortly after the Kremlin said that the duo held a meeting just five days after mercenaries organised an armed mutiny in Russia. Ukraine's Defence Ministry joked about the meeting, as it tweeted: "Attention! Those who are planning a coup d'etat in Russia will need to book a post-coup meeting in the Kremlin in advance." It added, "Please keep in mind that you will need to quarantine for two weeks. Kindly plan these events in advance." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow that President Putin held talks with Prigozhin and three dozen of his commanders on June 29 inside the Kremlin after his failed uprising to topple the Russian Defense Minister. He added that the mercenary boss and his fighters "professed their loyalty to Putin" during the talks while speaking at a state presser.