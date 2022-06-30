Biden Welcomes Sweden & Finland's Decision To Join NATO, Says It 'will Make Them Stronger'

US President Joe Biden, on Wednesday, welcomed Sweden and Finland’s decision to join the NATO alliance. In a Twitter statement, he said that the accession of both the Scandinavian states to the 30-member group would only make the military alliance “stronger and more secure”. Also known as North Atlantic Organisation, the military group was formed to counter the erstwhile Soviet Union. While both Sweden and Finland refrained from joining the alliance, the Russian invasion of Ukraine prompted a shift in their decision.

In May, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö expressed their desire to join the alliance but were opposed by Turkey. However, at the annual summit in Madrid on Wednesday, Ankara dropped its opposition. Following this, NATO formally invited Sweden and Finland to join, kickstarting a multistage process that will end with both countries holding full membership.

"In NATO, we have always shown that whatever our differences, we can always sit down, find common ground and resolve any issues. NATO's open-door policy has been an historic success," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told journalists in Madrid. Meanwhile, in his tweet, Biden said that NATO was “proud to invite Finland and Sweden to become members”. Talking about the summit, POTUS asserted that steps taken at the summit would bolster their collective strength.

The NATO Alliance is proud to invite Finland and Sweden to become members.



Their decision to join this Alliance is going to make us stronger and more secure – it will bolster the steps we’re taking during this summit to enhance our collective strength. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 29, 2022

Biden to bolster US military presence in Eastern Europe

Notably, at the summit, Biden also stated that it was increasing its military presence in Europe for the long term in order to strengthen regional security following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Biden told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the start of the alliance's annual leaders summit in Madrid that "NATO is strong and united" and that actions taken during the summit will "further augment our collective strength."

Stoltenberg, who had earlier said that the alliance was facing its greatest challenge since World War II, welcomed Biden's announcement. Biden stated that the US Army V Corps forward command will be permanently stationed in Poland, a move that he claims will strengthen US-NATO interoperability along the alliance's eastern flank. This is the first permanent presence of US forces on NATO's eastern flank. Biden also stated that the United States is increasing rotational troop deployments to the Baltic region.

(Image: AP)