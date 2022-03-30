Last Updated:

Biden, Zelenskyy Hold Hour-long Call; US To Provide $500mn Budgetary Aid To Ukraine

President Biden and Zelenskyy discussed the ongoing work by the United States and its partners to deliver military, economic, and humanitarian assistance.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Biden

Image: AP


US President Joe Biden spoke to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday to discuss America's continued support for Ukraine in the face of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the White House informed. The hour-long conversation also included an assessment of the situation on the battlefield and at the negotiating table. Taking to Twitter, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the telephonic exchange sharing that the two had discussed specific defence support, a new package of enhanced sanctions, macro-financial and humanitarian assistance.

US to provide $500 million direct budgetary aid to Ukraine

According to the official release of the White House, President Biden and President Zelenskyy discussed the ongoing work by the United States, its allies and its partners to deliver military, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and to impose severe costs on Russia for its brutal aggression against Ukraine. 

"The leaders discussed how the United States is working around the clock to fulfill the main security assistance requests by Ukraine, the critical effects those weapons have had on the conflict, and continued efforts by the United States with allies and partners to identify additional capabilities to help the Ukrainian military defend its country," the White House said. 

It added, "In addition, President Biden informed President Zelenskyy that the United States intends to provide the Ukrainian government with $500 million in direct budgetary aid. He also reviewed the additional sanctions and humanitarian assistance announced last week. President Zelenskyy updated President Biden on the status of Ukraine’s negotiations with Russia."

Meanwhile, clarifying the controversy, the US Defence Department has asserted that American troops in Poland were “liaising” Ukrainian forces but not training them “in the classic sense”. Earlier this week, American President Joe Biden seemingly suggested that the US was training Ukrainian troops in Poland. US NSA Jake Sullivan has strongly denied the claim and said “We do, of course, have U.S. troops defending NATO territory." 

READ | In historic first, Joe Biden signs legislation making lynching federal hate crime in US

"It's not training in the classic sense that many people think of training. I would just say it's liaising," Kirby said on Tuesday stopping short of revealing details of the operation.

READ | Putin-Biden meeting possible only after de-escalation in Ukraine: White House official

Image: AP

READ | Donald Trump beats Joe Biden, Kamala Harris as choice of US President in survey: Report
READ | Joe Biden to talk with Zelenskyy on March 30 about continued support for Ukraine

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Biden, Zelenskyy, Ukraine
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND