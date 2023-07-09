Biden's 5-day Europe Trip Aims To Bolster Western Support For Ukraine

US President Joe Biden is embarking on a five-day trip to Europe that carries significant weight amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. As the shadow of an increasingly stalemated war looms, the trip presents a high-stakes opportunity for Biden to engage in diplomatic efforts that could reshape the course of the conflict and impact global alliances. Foreign policy experts and administration officials see this as a critical juncture, with the chance to seize momentum as Russia's President Vladimir Putin faces mounting challenges.

According to a report from Politico, Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group, a New York-based global risk assessment firm, noted that Putin is currently at his weakest since assuming power. He believes that concerns about escalation have diminished since the war began, setting the stage for potential breakthroughs.

NATO summit comes on the heels of Ukraine's counteroffensive

During the NATO summit in Lithuania, Biden will be at the heart of discussions surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The timing is significant, as Ukraine has recently launched a counteroffensive while the summit takes place in Vilnius, just a short distance from the ongoing fighting. From there, Biden will proceed to Finland for a Baltic States summit, symbolically reaffirming Western support for NATO's newest member.

In a major address on Wednesday at the NATO summit, Biden is expected to emphatically call for increased Western backing for Ukraine. He will stress the importance of providing Kyiv with the necessary military support to make substantial progress before the onset of adverse weather conditions. Biden will also highlight NATO's response over the past 16 months, showcasing the alliance's expansion and its role in strengthening America's alliances. The recent turbulence in Russia will be cited as evidence that collective efforts by allies have been effective.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan has reaffirmed the administration's commitment to supporting Ukraine and providing them with significant arms and capabilities. He emphasized that the United States has mounted a robust and coordinated response to Russia's aggression.

Biden's trip to Europe is not only a diplomatic mission but a critical opportunity to solidify Western support for Ukraine and counter Russian aggression. As the President engages with world leaders and underscores the importance of collective action, the outcome of this trip could have far-reaching implications for the ongoing conflict and the future of international alliances.