Biden's US Administration Contemplating G20 Summit Approach With Putin In Attendance

US President Joe Biden and his advisers continue to contemplate how to approach the G20 summit in November, which is also expected to have Russian President Vladimir Putin in attendance. Earlier, Biden had called for Russia's removal from the G20 - an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union (EU).

Since the onset of the Ukraine war, senior members of the Biden administration have boycotted G20 meetings attended by Russian delegates. Meanwhile, there were also negotiations with Indonesia, which is hosting the summit, about escalating its condemnation of Russia, CNN reported.

As per the report, the US officials have stated that no decision on boycotting the summit has been taken so far. They further indicated that no decision would be made in the near future too as they consider the advantages and disadvantages of skipping the event and handing the table to Russia and China. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that President Biden has openly expressed his objection to Putin attending the G20 summit.

It's too early to speculate about the upcoming G20 summit: White House

She further stated that it was too early to speculate how the summit would look. "It is six months away. So we don't know how to predict, we can't predict at this point, what that will look like. We have conveyed our view that we don't think they should be a part of it publicly and privately as well." Psaki remarked, as per CNN.

The White House recognises that the G20 will not unanimously expel Russia from its membership, as such a resolution would require consensus, and China has made it clear that it opposes such a move. According to Psaki, the White House believed that Putin was invited by Indonesia prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Indonesia aims to unite the G20, says President Joko Widodo

Meanwhile, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in a statement that his country aims to unite the G20 as peace and stability are the keys to the recovery and development of the world economy. Earlier this week, Widodo also sent an invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to join the summit.

Responding to this, the embattled President stated that he was 'grateful' for the invitation but did not specify whether he would attend the summit. Notably, the 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit is scheduled to take place in Bali on November 15,16.

Image: AP/Shutterstock