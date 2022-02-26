Praising the central government's efforts to bring back the stranded Indian nationals from the war-hit Ukraine, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appreciated the Centre over its decision to send special aircraft to evacuate Indians in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian military operations over there. As a part of India's evacuation measures, two aircraft carrying Indian nationals, including the natives of Bihar, will land in Delhi and Mumbai airports on Saturday, while many are still waiting for their turns to be evacuated.

In a series of tweets, the Bihar CM informed that two flights carrying Bihar natives would land in Mumbai and Delhi on Saturday, while the state government will bear all the fare expenses of the people who will arrive in the state. He also thanked the PM Modi-led central government for arranging the special flights in line with the need of the hour.

(3/3) कल यूक्रेन से बिहारवासियों को भी लेकर दो विमानों के मुम्बई और दिल्ली में लैंड करने की सूचना मिली है। राज्य सरकार ने निर्णय लिया है कि वहां से बिहार आने वाले लोगों का सम्पूर्ण किराया राज्य सरकार देगी। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) February 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Kumar also said that the state government is fully committed to bringing the stranded people to Bihar while the local commissioner of the state has also been directed to take appropriate actions in accordance with the officials of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Similarly, Bihar Information and Public Relations Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha on Friday also said that a total of 21 Bihar students from Ukraine have been evacuated by the Ministry of External Affairs through Bucharest and they will arrive on the morning of February 26. He also said that chief minister Nitish Kumar has been closely monitoring the situation while the Bihar Resident Commissioner in Delhi has been instructed to remain in touch with the Embassy and other officials in this regard.

#UkraineRussia



Hon CM Shri @NitishKumar is closely monitoring emerging situation in Ukraine. Bihar’s Resident Commissioner in Delhi has been instructed to be in touch with Embassy and other officials for expeditious and safe evacuation of students from Kyiv and other parts. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/6ilVqbBczi — Sanjay Kumar Jha (@SanjayJhaBihar) February 25, 2022

Attacks intensify in Ukraine as Russian troops advance towards Kyiv

As Russia's aggressive military operation enters Day 3 on Saturday, explosions and bombings have been reported near the capital city as the forces advance towards Kyiv. Amid the escalating situation and ongoing tensions between both nations, airlines are operating special flights including Air India to bring the stranded Indian nationals safely. This came after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognised Ukraine's breakaway regions as independent entities and further declared a special military operation in Donbas.

Image: ANI/AP