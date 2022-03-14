Amid Moscow's offensive in Kyiv, members of the Committee on Education, Science and Innovation have proposed a bill in the Ukrainian Parliament, Verkhovna Rada, on all conditions needed for ensuring resumption and continuation of quality and safe education in the country. According to the statement released on the Verkhovna Rada website, the draft law proposes amendments to certain laws of Ukraine concerning state guarantees in Conditions of Martial Law, or State of Emergency. The bill is aimed to provide state guarantees to the educators, employees of educational institutions, research institutions, including those who had to move to a different location during the war.

According to the statement, the guarantees includes the organisation of the educational process in a remote form or any other form for its participants. Furthermore, the bill calls for preservation of place of work, average earnings, payment of scholarships and other benefits.

The law, which has been proposed by the Committee on Education, Science and Innovation, also gives relevant power to public authorities and local governments to implement state guarantees.

Process for admission in vocational educational institutions & universities

In addition, the bill proposed by the committee suggests a one-time change only for 2022 in admission to higher education institutions, institutions of professional higher education and exemption of students who complete full secondary education in the academic year 2021-2022. According to the proposed bill by the committee, Ukraine's Ministry of Education and Science without making the use of external assessment results in a special way will conduct the admission process for students in vocational higher education institutions and universities.

Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine claims over 12K Russian troops killed

As Russia's military attack in Ukraine continues for the 19th day, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry in a statement released on Facebook claimed that over 12,000 Russian troops have lost their lives. In addition, 389 tanks, 1,249 combat armoured machines, 150 units of artillery system, 90 helicopters, 617 vehicles, three ships/boats, 60 fuel tanks and eight unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed by the Ukrainian side.

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry has further revealed that the armed forces of Ukraine have conducted strikes on the field bases and warehouses in order to violate the Russian logistics system on the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine. According to UNHCR, more than two million people have fled Ukraine and moved to other countries since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

