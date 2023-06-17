Bipartisan Bill In US Seeks Seizure Of Russian Assets For Ukraine's Reconstruction

In a bipartisan effort, the top Republican on the US Senate foreign relations committee, Jim Risch, has introduced legislation that would grant President Joe Biden the authority to seize Russian sovereign assets and allocate them to Ukraine for its long-term reconstruction. Ukraine continues to suffer a lot of damage due to the Russia-Ukraine war. The move comes as pressure mounts on the Biden administration and its allies to explore alternative funding sources, ensuring that Russian funds contribute to Ukraine's rebuilding efforts rather than relying solely on western taxpayers.

According to a report from Financial Times, the bill, jointly filed by Senator Jim Risch and Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, proposes that Russia is responsible for shouldering the financial burden of Ukraine's reconstruction. It empowers the US president Joe Biden to "confiscate" frozen Russian sovereign assets in the United States, including those held by the Russian central bank, to swiftly direct them to Ukraine.

The bill has garnered bipartisan support

Additionally, the legislation urges President Biden to advocate for the establishment of a "common international compensation mechanism" with foreign partners, providing an additional avenue to redirect the seized Russian assets to Kyiv. The bill has garnered bipartisan support in the House of Representatives as well, with Republican Representative Michael McCaul, chair of the House foreign affairs committee, and Democrat Representative Marcy Kaptur, co-chair of the House Ukraine caucus, backing the legislation in the lower chamber.

Context and Implications

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, western countries have already seized approximately $300 billion worth of Russian assets. As discussions intensify around funding mechanisms for Ukraine's long-term reconstruction, including an upcoming conference hosted by the UK, there is growing momentum in Capitol Hill for utilising these seized funds.

By leveraging Russian funds to support a substantial portion of Ukraine's reconstruction, the burden on western allies would be reduced. This approach becomes particularly relevant as concerns rise regarding the diminishing political appetite for significant economic aid to Ukraine.

Furthermore, the proposed legislation would clarify the legal authority of the US president to undertake such action, minimising potential legal challenges against the seizure in court.

The bipartisan bill introduced by Senator Jim Risch and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse marks a significant step in pushing for Russian assets to be utilised in Ukraine's reconstruction. With growing support in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, the bill aims to ensure that Russia bears its responsibility in financing Ukraine's long-term recovery.

As discussions progress on the global stage, the prospect of redirecting seized Russian assets toward Ukraine offers a promising solution to mitigate the financial burden on western allies and advance the rebuilding efforts of the war-torn nation.