Black Sea Troops Eliminate Above Water Drones At Sevastopol, No Facilities Damaged

In the latest of Russia-Ukraine war, forces of anti-submarine/sabotage defence have terminated one above-water drone at Sevastopol’s outer anchorage, reported TASS News Agency. In the attack, another one exploded on its own without damaging any facilities, wrote Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev in his Telegram channel on Monday. Before this, he had reported that the Black Sea troops have been repelling an attack by above-water drones at Sevastopol’s outer anchorage. Taking to the Telegram he said, "Today, beginning at 3:30 a.m., an attack on Sevastopol was attempted. The situation to date: one above-water drone was eliminated by the anti-submarine/sabotage defense forces, another one blew up on its own. Everything occurred at outer anchorage, no facilities have been damaged. Right now it’s quiet in the city but all forces and services remain on alert."

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Drone attack on Sevastopol

Sevastopol has been the main naval base in the Black Sea and on several occasions, over the past few months, the Ukrainian military has tried to target it with drones. One of the latest drone attacks on Sevastopol has been orchestrated on March 22 but the attacker was deflected by the Black Sea Fleet with the elimination of three targets, reported TASS News Agency. Notably, Sevastopol, along with the rest of the Crimean peninsula, has been declared annexed by Russia in 2014 however has been recognised as a part of Ukraine internationally, reported The Guardian. Further, there has been no immediate reaction from the Ukrainian authorities. Ukraine has not publicly claimed responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine. The explosions have been last heard in February, according to the Ukrainian media, when Razvozhaev said, " Russian air defences had shot down a drone over the Balaklava Thermal Power Plant." It is to be noted that both, Crimea and Sevastopol, have been the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and due to this these two have the targeted with regular explosions by the Ukrainians, since August, reported The Guardian. Further, in October 2022, a blast crippled the heavily guarded Kerch bridge connecting Crimea to the Russian mainland, a key logistics link for Russian troops in southern Ukraine.