Blast At Russia's Explosives Plant In Samara Region Kills 6, Cause Of Explosion Unknown

At least six people were dead after a massive blast occurred at an explosives factory in the Samara region of central Russia on July 7, Russian state-affiliated agencies reported. 'Eight people were injured, six of whom died' at the Promsintez plant in the city of Chapayevsk, according to the RIA Novosti news agency, which cited a statement by the emergency services on the scene. The explosion occurred as Ukrainian and Russian forces intensified fighting in the beleaguered town of Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia front. The cause of the blast was not immediately clear. The blast did not cause a fire, the report said.

Russia's Promsintez plant, located in Chapaevsk is reportedly tasked with manufacturing industrial explosives and chemicals that specialise in ammonal, nitric acid, technical sulfuric acid, explosive cartridge detonators and other products. Friday's blast is among the series of mysterious explosions that have occurred in Russian explosives factories since President Vladimir Putin ordered the 'special military operation' in Ukraine in February 2022.

A blast in an explosives factory in Russia's central Tambov region had killed at least five people earlier last month. Tambov Governor Maxim Yegorov, at the time, had clarified that the blast may have been caused due to "human error" while a terrorist act was also being speculated. In May, an explosion killed two workers in a factory situated approximately 1,000 kilometres east of Moscow in the Perm region.

Ukraine using Zaporizhzhia blast provocation to drag NATO into conflict: Russian ambassador

The development came after Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, dismissed Ukraine's claims that Moscow was staging a false flag provocation to attack the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. In an interview, Antonov blamed Ukrainian forces for trying to blow up the plant and later blame Russia. Russian ambassador warned that Ukraine was using a narrative against Russia to drag NATO into the ongoing conflict, create a pretext for the military bloc's involvement and inflate the conflict into WWIII.

Antonov warned of the 'grave repercussions' that such an event would entail for the world, as he asked Kyiv's regime to avoid the large-scale catastrophe. As Ukrainian forces advance with their counter-offensive to reclaim their territories back, both sides have been accusing each other of plotting blasts on key facilities.