Even as bombings and shellings continue in Ukrainian cities, reporters, including Republic Media Network's team, continue to brave all odds to bring the latest updates for the world. As the situation becomes increasingly dangerous, an American journalist who was kidnapped and held hostage for several days by pro-Russian forces in eastern Ukraine described his harrowing experience.

Speaking at BBC's Newsnight, Simon Ostrovsky said he was pulled out of his car and taken to the basement of a local security building by armed men. A journalist of Ukrainian descent who was in the same car as the Americans were shot at and was critically wounded, according to medics at the scene. The exact circumstances of these incidents, however, remain unclear.

'Blindfolded, tortured', American journalist describes experience in Russian captivity

Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began on Russian President Vladimir Putin's orders on February 24 has claimed thousands of lives and prompted Europe's largest refugee crisis since World War 2. As the war continues to escalate with no signs of stopping, a Ukrainian journalist body has claimed that Russian troops have abducted four reporters.

Speaking at the BBC show, Ostrovsky alleged torture at the hands of Russian forces. He said that he was blindfolded, his hands tied and added that he was beaten after being thrown down at the floor. Ostrovsky told BBC that pro-Russian gunmen held him hostage for three days. During the entirety of the period, he said he was blindfolded, and separated from his colleagues. He detailed that he was interrogated by the Russian gunmen and said that there was a group of Russians who had occupied the administrative building.

Ostrovsky is not the only journalist to have faced torture in the hands of Russian forces.

Ukrainian journalist reported missing

As the Russian soldiers flooded the streets of Berdyansk in armoured vehicles marked with the “Z” symbol, elsewhere making the fierce advancement deeper into the Ukrainian city Mariupol on the 25th day of the siege on March 20, a Ukrainian journalist of Hromadske television Victoria Roshchyna was reported as “missing.”

The Ukrainian journalist, who had been widely covering the war from the hotspots in Eastern and Southern Ukraine, was taken hostage by Russians in occupied Berdyansk, the media outlet informed in a Twitter update.

Our journalist Victoria Roshchyna is held captive by the Russian occupiers. She was reporting from hotspots in Eastern and Southern Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war. On March 12, we couldn't contact Victoria 1/3 pic.twitter.com/4728hwDs72 — Hromadske Int. (@Hromadske) March 18, 2022

