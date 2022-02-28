As Russia and Ukraine's military conflict continues to mount, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday held discussions with Group of Seven (G7) allies over forthcoming "global response" against Moscow's "unprovoked" and "premeditated" attack on Ukraine. The summit between the G7 leaders, including foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the UK- was also joined by the High Representative of European Union (EU) in coordination with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. At the virtual meeting, the top diplomats underscored "their unified response to the Russian invasion," Price added.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the High Representative of the European Union. They were joined by the Foreign Minister of Ukraine to discuss the global response to Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine," US State Dept. spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

"The Secretary and G7 foreign ministers underscored to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba their unified response to Russia’s invasion," he added.

Blinken also reiterated that the US stands in support of the Ukrainian people and shall hold Russia accountable for "its war of choice." He also hailed citizens of Ukraine for their "bravery and heroism." Further, Blinken affirmed as a sturdy response against Moscow's actions, the US "will continue to provide" security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

The said meeting comes after Blinken spoke to the foreign minister of Greece Nikos Dendias about efforts to deter Russia's "unbridled aggression". He also acknowledged Greece's vital allegiance with the international military bloc NATO. Previously on Thursday, Blinken had discussed the security situation in Ukraine with FMs of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and Turkey. The state secretary had underlined the importance of Allied unity for a "strong, swift response against Russia."

Russia invades Ukraine

The US and its allies in the past weeks have engaged in frequent talks to discuss the ongoing turmoil on Eastern European soil. The situation remained wary ever since Russian began the concentration of troops along the Donbas region, a breakaway rebel-held region of Ukraine. Eventually, Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 21 announced unilateral recognition of Donbas (including Donetsk and Luhansk) and on February 24 he unleashed an "unjustified invasion" of Ukraine. Despite several rounds of diplomatic talks with Russia, the situation is yet to reach a resolution while nearly 352 Ukrainians, including 14 children have already lost their lives and over 1,000 have been injured. On Monday, a Russian delegation is scheduled to meet their Ukrainian counterparts in Belarus in an attempt to dilute the four-day-long running devastation in the ex-Soviet nation.

