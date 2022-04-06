Blinken Arrives In Brussels For NATO Meeting To Address Putin's War Against Ukraine

As the most awaited NATO Foreign Ministers meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Brussels on Tuesday, April 5, CNN reported. Speaking to CNN before heading for Belgium, where the meeting was scheduled, the US diplomat said it was crucial to coordinate with NATO allies and partners to stop the Russian force's aggression against Ukrainian civilians. "We obviously have some changing battlefield dynamics with the Russian pullback from parts of Ukraine, especially Kyiv and areas more to the west," CNN quoted Blinken as saying ahead of the crucial meeting.

"We of course have the horrific atrocities that have been revealed for all the world to see in Bucha. As I said, it's like a receding tide and we're seeing in very stark terms the death and destruction that's being left in its wake. So, there's obviously a lot of focus on that," he added. Further, he added that the Biden administration was scrutinising the ways to put pressure on Russia and its president Vladimir Putin while keeping the support for Ukrainians at the top-notch.

Russian forces will push further in eastern and southern Ukraine, speculates NATO chief

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, while addressing a press conference before heading to the Belgian capital, denounced the horrific images of murdered civilians in Bucha and other places and said: "This is unbearable brutality that Europe has not witnessed in many decades." He said that targeting and murdering civilians is a war crime and appealed to the Russian President to stop it immediately. "NATO Allies are supporting investigations, including the United Nations, and the International Criminal Court. All the facts must be established and all those responsible for these atrocities must be brought to justice," he stressed.

Calling this week the crucial phase of the war, the NATO chief speculated that the Russian forces will push further in eastern and southern Ukraine in the coming weeks. According to Stoltenberg, Putin will try to take the entire Donbass region in the coming weeks and will also try to create a land bridge in order to connect Crimea. "Allies are determined to provide further support to Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, air-defence systems and other equipment. Allies have also increased humanitarian assistance and financial aid," he said. "On Thursday, we will be joined by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. He will update us on the latest developments, including Kyiv’s negotiations with Moscow," according to the NATO chief.

(Image: NATO/AP)