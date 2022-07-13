Blinken Calls On Russia To Stop 'filtration Operations & Forced Deportations' In Ukraine

The US has urged Russia to immediately stop its systematic "filtration" operations and forced deportations in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement called Russia's "unlawful transfer and deportation" of people a violation of the Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians and termed it a "war crime". Blinken asked Russia to release the people who have been detained and permit Ukrainian nationals who have been forced into leaving their nation to safely return home.

"The unlawful transfer and deportation of protected persons is a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians and is a war crime," Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Furthermore, he called on Russia to provide outside independent observers access to so-called “filtration” facilities in Russia. US Secretary of State, asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government will not be able to carry out these "systematic abuses with impunity" and stressed that "accountability is imperative." Blinken cited information from various sources that allege that 900,000-1.6 million Ukrainian citizens, including 260,000 children, have been interrogated, detained, and forcibly deported from their homes to Russia or isolated regions in the Far East by Russian authorities. He said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "filtration" operations have been separating families, confiscating Ukrainian passports and issuing Russian passports in an effort to change the demographic set-up of regions in Ukraine.

"Moscow’s actions appear pre-meditated and draw immediate historical comparisons to Russian “filtration” operations in Chechnya and other areas," Antony Blinken said.

Blinken accuses Russia of 'deliberately' separating Ukrainian children from their parents

Antony Blinken accused Russia of "deliberately" separating Ukrainian children from their parents and abducting others from orphanages and putting them for adoption in Russia. According to Blinken, eyewitnesses and survivors of “filtration” operations, detentions, and forced deportations have highlighted threats and torture by Russian armed forces. He said that mounting evidence suggests that Russian authorities have been reportedly detaining or disappearing people who fail to pass through "filtration." Blinken added that the people who have been "filtered out" include Ukrainians who appear to pose threat due to their connection with Ukrainian forces, media, government and civil society groups. He also pointed out that eyewitnesses, survivors and Ukrainian Prosecutor General have highlighted the presence of detention in Russian-controlled Donetsk and added that reports have revealed that some people targeted for "filtration” have been summarily executed. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address at the Asian Leadership Conference in Seoul accused Russia of forcibly developing "so-called filtration camps" to force people to pass in the occupied territory.

Image: AP