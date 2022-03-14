Blinken Condemns Russian Attack On Military Base Near Polish Border: 'Brutality Must Stop'

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday condemned Russia’s attack on a crucial Ukrainian military base near the Polish border which killed 35. Russia on Sunday bombed the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv, close to Ukraine’s border with Poland triggering criticism from Polish authorities. Blinken, in a statement on Twitter, demanded: “the brutality must stop”.

Following the attack, Blinken also spoke to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba about Washington’s “steadfast support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and ongoing efforts to stop Putin’s war of choice”. Earlier on Saturday, the United States also announced $200 million in New Security Assistance for Ukraine. While announcing the aid, Blinken said, “The people of Ukraine are inspiring the world as they defend their country from Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified invasion of their country. The United States and our Allies and partners stand in solidarity with the people and government of Ukraine in the face of the Kremlin’s aggression.”

Russia's attack on base near Polish border 'highly provocative'

Poland termed Russia’s attack on a military base in western Ukraine, which acts as a crucial hub for cooperation between Kyiv and NATO members, as “provocative”. After Russia pounded the military base close to Poland and killed at least 35, Polish deputy foreign minister Marcin Przydacz told Sky News, “This step taken by Russia we consider as highly provocative as it is so close to our borders.” It is to note here that the training facility in Yavoriv, Ukraine is just 15 miles from the border with Poland.

Following the Russian attack, Przydacz told the media outlet, “It is also very close to a border crossing point, where thousands of refugees are fleeing Ukraine in order to find shelter in Poland.”

“I do believe that the Russian army knows very well where the border is, and this is not only the border between Poland and Ukraine but between NATO and a non-NATO country,” he added, as per the report.

Polish deputy foreign minister also called for additional support from NATO allies in the form of equipment and troop deployments to Poland “to show we are ready to defend and we are ready to deter Russia, and they shouldn't even try to think about putting anything on our NATO soil", stated Sky News. He added, “We don't want any war. What we need to do is support Ukraine now to stop this massacre being conducted by Russia on civilians.”

Image: AP