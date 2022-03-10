US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday downplayed reports that United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia declined Washington’s requests to hold talks with President Joe Biden as the latter scrambled to resolve the looming oil crisis after cutting off Russian supply. “We're all talking regularly, I spent a fair bit of time on the phone with my Emirati counterpart,” Blinken told reporters at White House, adding that he “regularly meets with Saudi counterparts” and the two had held a meeting in Munich, just weeks ago.

It was reported earlier yesterday, March 9, that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan had both rejected Biden’s offer to speak over the phone, and subsequent meetings in the days to come. Experts weighed on the Biden administration’s foreign policies in the Mideast as the reason that the US strained ties with the Gulf, Middle East nations.

“There was some expectation of a phone call, but it didn’t happen. It was part of turning on the spigot [of Saudi oil],” a US official had told WSJ newspaper.

After assuming office, Biden administration, and Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud engaged in a fracas over journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder in 2018, which Biden blamed on Saudi prince. Biden had also defiantly told Riyadh’s King Salman that Washington would “hold them accountable for human rights abuses” as he declared significant changes in the bilateral relationship between two nations, also scrapping a Trump-era arms deal.

Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler widely known as MBS had told Biden in an interview to focus on 'America's interests'. He had, on several occasions, committed to working with Russia when oil prices hit over $100 a barrel during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi-led OPEC+ may be 'reconsidering' to accelerate oil production: Blinken

On Wednesday, Blinken refuted claims that the UAE and Riyadh did not intend to cooperate with the United States as he said that President Biden had spoken with King Salman of Saudi Arabia last month. The two counterparts had set out a “very expansive agenda," Blinken told reporters.

The latter claimed that while the Saudi-led Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Plus (OPEC+)’s had not agreed to accelerate oil production despite the skyrocketing crude oil prices, it may be “reconsidering.” Saudi Arabia and Russia collaboratively head a group of oil producers. The former heads the 13-Member Organization of Oil Exporting Countries (OPEC), the latter heads a grouping of 10 non-OPEC producers, and together they are referred to as OPEC+.

"I think that there was just an announcement a short while ago – I'm not sure if it's been made public yet – about Emirati support for increased productivity when it comes to OPEC+,” Blinken said. This, he went on, is an “important thing to stabilize global energy markets to make sure that there remains an abundant supply of energy around the world.” America banned "all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy" in a retaliatory measure against Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine.

A US delegation made a secret visit to Venezuela. Speculations arose that the Latin American nation, a staunch Russian ally sanctioned by the US, will alternately supply oil. The other nation to cater to the United States would be India’s oil supplier Islamic Republic of Iran. But the two nations thwarted bilateral ties during the Donald Trump administration after the latter ordered an airstrike against Iranian major general and commander of the Quds Force Qassem Soleimani and Washington unilaterally pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Moscow’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak meanwhile warned the EU and West of the "catastrophic consequences” of the ban on Russian oil, stating that oil prices will surge to $300 a barrel as it threatened to cut off the gas supply to Europe via Nord Stream 1.

Image: AP