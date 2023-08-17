US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Wednesday, August 16 held a "long, frank" telephonic conversation with Paul Whelan who has been held in a remote prison camp of Mordovia in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges. The 52-year-old former US Marine, a resident of Michigan, is serving a 16-year sentence after he was criminally charged in an illegal espionage trial which was held entirely behind closed doors. Whelan, from the glass cage, had berated the trial against him as "simply a dog and pony show for the media." "They’re not doing anything at all," he had said about the Russian authorities.

"Russia says it caught James Bond on a spy mission," he said in court. "In reality, they abducted Mr. Bean on holiday."

Russian agents charged into Whelan's hotel room at Moscow’s Metropol in 2018 and pinned him down while he was getting ready for a 'friend's wedding' 5 years ago. The US government has since been trying to free the Michigan native, who they claim is wrongfully detained by Moscow, as they continue their efforts to persuade Russian officials to agree to a proposal to secure his release.

According to the US officials, Russia's detention of the American former corporate security executive, is "a horrible mistake, a misunderstanding." But the spate of extensive bilateral governmental negotiation on Whelan's behalf to get him free by the Biden administration hasn't worked out.

Whelan's detention was Moscow's tit-for-tat response to the arrest of the 49-year-old Russian gun rights activist Maria Butina in the United States. The latter was sentenced to 20 years in America on a charge of espionage. On Wednesday, Blinken spoke to Whelan by phone. This would be the second time that the top US diplomat has spoken with the American detainee. The last call was made on December 30, 2022.

It is to be noted that the court-martial records accessed by Spyscape detail that Whelan was discharged from the US Marines in 2008 for bad conduct and that his rank was reduced to corporal. He was found guilty of bouncing checks and the attempted theft of $10,000 during a military tour in Iraq.

Michigan corporate security executive taken for trial to a court on espionage allegations in Russia. Credit: AP

'We’re doing everything we can to bring you home': Blinken

Blinken told Whelan to “keep the faith and we’re doing everything we can to bring you home as soon as possible,” the source said of the call Blinken made to Whelan in a prison cell. Whelan told his parents that “he was able to have a long, frank conversation with Secretary Blinken,” his brother David Whelan said, adding that he had no other additional information about the call. The details of the phone conversation were first unveiled by the American broadcaster CNN, which cited a source familiar with the development.

"I’m not sure that we are yet at the point where it can be said that everything has been done to try to get Paul home,” Elizabeth Whelan, ex-Marine's sister, was quoted as saying. She emphasised that the family has been feeling a sense of urgency and frustration very deeply, and that time may be running out. "But we don't know," she said, stressing that there is uncertainty if the Russians will continue to discuss the matter.

“I think that Secretary Blinken has obviously sent a message and that message is for Paul and for our family, that the US government is continuing to advocate for Paul and his release,” the sibling of the former US Marine David said. “I think it’s also a message for the Kremlin that the US government hasn’t let up and in fact, their lead foreign policy person is willing to call a prisoner, which is, I think, astounding,” he continued. "I think we are now at a point where we’re resolved that it could be 2034 before Paul’s home."

Paul Whelan entangled in a Russian legal system spends time in prison. Credit: AP

Whelan's extreme worry: He would be left behind by US government

More than eight months ago, the Biden administration had put down a 'serious' proposal for Russia to release Whelan, which they stressed is “absolutely” alive on the table even now. But there has been no substantive response from Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

In April, Moscow detained American journalist Evan Gershkovich, also on espionage charges, who is now held in Lefortovo Prison in Moscow. His case was shifted to a State Department section known as the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs which is tasked with negotiating for the release of Americans held as hostages overseas. Paul expressed concerns that he would be left behind after the Biden administration secured Gershkovich’s release.

“That’s an extreme worry for me and my family,” he said in a May statement. "I have been told that I won’t be left behind, that it's a priority." On August 13, US ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, met with Evan Gershkovich, 31, in Lefortovo Prison in Moscow for the third time since his detention by Russia's FSB agents in March. Gershkovich’s detention was extended during the trial until at least Aug. 30. The US slams the charges brought against Whelan and Gershkovich as 'bogus.' Last year, the US freed United States Marine Corps veteran Trevor Reed, and WNBA star Brittney Griner in April and December in exchange for Viktor Bout, an imprisoned Russian arms dealer.