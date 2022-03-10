US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Wednesday said that he is "absolutely convinced" that Russian President Vladimir Putin "will fail" in Ukraine and lead Moscow to a "strategic defeat" in the ongoing war Russia-Ukraine war. Addressing a press conference alongside his British counterpart Liz Truss, Blinken also asserted that winning a battle is not equivalent to winning a war. He added, despite short-term tactical gains, Putin will "not be able to hold Ukraine in the long term."

“I’m absolutely convinced that Putin will fail, and Russia will suffer a strategic defeat no matter what short-term tactical gains it may make in Ukraine,” US State Secretary Antony Blinken said.

“You can win a battle, but that doesn’t mean you win the war. On the contrary, you can take a city but you can’t take the hearts and minds of its people and Ukrainians are demonstrating that every single day," he added, as quoted by The Guardian.

Blinken also stressed that with renewed efforts to aggravate the ongoing war, Putin has a "clear plan to brutalise Ukraine" and is not turning to "laying waste" in the cities of the ex-Soviet nation. However, he noted, "we have already seen that Russia has failed in its chief objectives" with Kyiv's strong resistance against Russian forces. "It’s not been able to hold Ukraine. It’s not going to be able to hold Ukraine in the long term," Blinken stated.

🇬🇧 🇺🇸 stand together with our global allies against Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.



Watch: My joint press conference with US Secretary of State @SecBlinken 👇https://t.co/8sTmwJh4JD — Liz Truss (@trussliz) March 9, 2022

Ukrainians would never acquiesce to Putin's 'puppet regime': Blinken

In his speech, Blinken also touted that even if Putin successfully installed his "puppet regime" in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city, the citizens will never comply with it. "I think it is pretty evident that they will never accept that," he remarked. Further, the US State Secretary also shed light on the Polish MiG-29 warplanes fiasco.

“I think what we’re seeing is that Poland’s proposal shows that there are some complexities that the issue presents when it comes to providing security assistance. We have to make sure that we’re doing it in the right way,” Blinken explained.

To note, on Tuesday, Poland offered to hand over all of its MiG-29 warplanes to US control in Germany's Ramstein Airbase to further forward it to Ukraine. The announcement took Washington by surprise, prompting Pentagon to quickly respond saying that the offer was "not tenable." As per reports, the deal was a follow-up on Washington's previous promise to deliver planes to Ukraine, in replacement of modern US fighter jets to the Polish Air Force.

Met @SecBlinken and agreed more action is needed to hold Putin to account for his barbaric invasion of Ukraine.



We must reduce dependency on Russian oil & gas, isolate Russia internationally, and keep supporting Ukraine 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/vqoz8TLTu5 — Liz Truss (@trussliz) March 9, 2022

Blinken and Truss rule out 'no-fly zone' over Ukraine

Emphasising that the US is yet to analyse the "substantive rationale" over the Polish offer, Blinken informed that flying out warplanes from US-NATO Airbase into airspace contested by Russia could raise serious concerns for the international military bloc. Meanwhile, both Blinken and Truss ruled out a possibility of a 'no-fly zone' as demanded by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “The reality is that setting up a no-fly zone would lead to a direct confrontation between Nato and Russia, and that is not what we are looking at,” UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said, as per The Guardian. However, both top diplomats of respective countries pledged to keep up security and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in the wake of the all-out war instigated by Russia on February 24.

(Image: AP)