Blinken Says Russia ‘not Constructive’ At ASEAN Talks, No Change On Ukraine War Posture

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said that Russia at ASEAN has not been very constructive, adding that its posture on Ukraine hasn't changed. As the world's major geopolitical powers and their Southeast Asian counterparts met in Jakarta on July 13 at The Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN Regional Forum, Binken said that his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov has not been constructive in holding a dialogue on any mutual concern. “He [Lavrov] focused on the United States, unlike any other country, on a negative presentation agenda, in which he effectively attributed every problem in the world to the United States,” said Blinken, while speaking to reporters in Jakarta.

This was US Secretary of State Blinken and Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov's second meeting since Moscow launched its all-out invasion of Ukraine, last year. The two counterparts last met in New Delhi in March, on the sidelines of a G20 meeting and held a brief exchange. After the meeting that involved the key strategic partners including China, the US, India and Russia, Blinken said Lavrov used his interventions to launch attacks on Washington. European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also told reporters that Russia's Foreign Minister at ASEAN spoke “very aggressively” and vowed that the war in Ukraine would continue as planned.

“I didn’t hear anything from Foreign Minister Lavrov that suggested any change in direction concerning what Russia is doing in Ukraine,” Blinken said at the forum.

US concerned by PRC's assertiveness in South, East China sea

According to the US Secretary of State, Washington, “like many countries in the region, was concerned by the PRC’s growing assertiveness in the South and East China Seas and on the Taiwan Strait”. Blinken also met with China’s foreign policy chief Wang Yi and the two counterparts held a dialogue for at least 90 minutes. In a statement published later, the Chinese foreign ministry said that US and China must "stop grey rhinos and handle black swans” and must create conditions to stabilise US-China ties that will benefit the world.

The US "needs to take a rational and pragmatic approach, work with China in the same direction … expand communication channels in diplomatic and security fields, make their communication more effective, and promote smooth people-to-people exchanges,” Yi said.