Blinken Says Russia-Ukraine Negotiations Off The Table, Cites Moscow's Lack Of Openness

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken dispelled any possibilities of Ukraine and Russia finally finding their way to the negotiation table, stating that the latter is yet to show openness for "constructive" talks. During a meeting with German media on Friday, Blinken said that Russia must exhibit some sort of willingness to partake in "constructive negotiations" that aim to restore peace.

He further added that taking the ceasefire route might be "tempting," but it will fall short of ensuring "just and lasting peace" if it simply means "ratification" of Moscow's control over territories that illegally became a part of Russia during the course of the war. Since the war began last February, both nations at war have attempted to undergo multiple rounds of peace talks.

However, barely any progress has been made. In October last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree that ruled out negotiations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, Blinken also exhorted China on Friday to use its diplomatic leverage with Russia and persuade the nation to "respect Ukraine’s sovereignty."

Blinken urges China to persuade Russia over Ukraine war

"First, the peace ideas that China’s put on the table - some of them are positive indeed – they reflect things that China’s said for a long time – and many of us have said for a long time," the US secretary of state told Euronews, referring to China's peace plan for the Russia-Ukraine war.

"China’s focus should be on convincing Russia to actually respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and to give back the territory that it seized by force, in violation of the United Nations Charter, in violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty," he noted. Lately, China has faced growing pressure from the West to push Russia towards a negotiation with Ukraine. Recently, French President Emmanuel Macron urged China's Xi Jinping during a state visit to “bring Russia to its senses."