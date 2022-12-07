Blinken Says US Did Not Encourage Or Enable Ukraine To Carry Out Strikes Inside Russia

During a press conference with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, Australian defence minister and foreign minister, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US is not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to carry out strikes inside Russia. Austin, however, said that Washington is not stopping Kyiv from creating its own long-strike capability. The contradictory statements will be taken as further proof of US duplicity in Russia.

US response comes after a spate of drone attacks on military-linked facilities within Russian territory. The US said it had not “enabled” Kyiv to carry out strikes inside Moscow. “We have neither encouraged nor enabled the Ukrainians to strike inside of Russia,” Blinken told reporters as per the Guardian.

Austin and Blinken make contradictory statements

Austin and Blinken's contradictory statements come at a time when Russia is witnessing strikes inside its own territory. On Tuesday, a fire broke out at an airport in Russia's Kursk region as a result of a drone attack, as per a report from Evening Standard. The Kursk region borders Ukraine. Recently, an industrial plant 50 miles away from Ukraine was attacked by drones as well. Russia has warned the US and its allies against crossing the red line. If strikes inside Russian territory continue, the conflict will escalate as Russia will seek to increase the lethality of its attacks on Ukraine.

As of now, Russia's strikes on Ukraine are limited to strikes on critical infrastructure such as power grids and water storage facilities. If the strikes inside Russia continue, the Kremlin will have enough public support to carry out strikes on other targets in Ukraine. Although Russia's strikes on Ukrainian power grids are being potrayed as "terrorism" by Kyiv, such strikes are a part of standard operating procedure. US miilitary's field manual categorises this tactic as "shock and awe" and the US relied on this tactic during the Iraq war.