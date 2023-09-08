Blinken Slams Russia For Conducting ‘sham Elections’ In Occupied Areas Of Ukraine

The United States on Friday accused Russia of conducting 'sham elections' in occupied areas of Ukraine amid the ongoing war. US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Friday said that such a move on the part of Russia's President Vladimir Putin "shows its blatant disregard for UN Charter principles."

“The Russian Federation is in the process of conducting sham elections in occupied areas of Ukraine. These so-called elections are taking place nearly one year after the Kremlin staged sham referenda and purported to annex Ukraine’s Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts, and over nine years after Russia purported to annexe Ukraine’s Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol," US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken said in an official statement on September 7.

These 'pre-determined, fabricated results' in violation of UN Charter: Blinken

Blinken said that Russia hopes that these "pre-determined, fabricated results" will strengthen its illegitimate claims to the parts of Ukraine that its forces have occupied. "But this is nothing more than a propaganda exercise," Blinken noted. Russian Federation is in violation of the UN Charter principles like respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity, which underpin global security and stability, Blinken asserted. He. underscored that the US will never recognize the Russian Federation’s claims to any of Ukraine’s sovereign territory. "We remind any individuals who may support Russia’s sham elections in Ukraine, including by acting as so-called international observers, that they may be subject to sanctions and visa restrictions," the US Secretary of State warned.

Last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared four occupied regions of Ukraine as a part of Russia. He formally declared the annexation of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk, incorporating these regions into the Russian Federation. Speaking at a signing ceremony, Putin said that he held the “referendums” in order for Moscow to claim a mandate for the territorial claims. "Referendums were held in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. Their results have been summed up, and the results are known. People made their choice, a clear choice," Putin, at the time, announced sparking a rebuke from Kyiv's staunchest allies in Europe and the US.