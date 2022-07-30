Blinken Speaks To Russia's Lavrov; Discusses Ukraine Situation, Prisoner Swap & More

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken held a telephonic conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday, 29 July. Speaking to reporters in Washington, Blinken has described the conversation with Lavrov "frank and direct" and stressed that he "pressed" the Kremlin to accept the "substantial proposal" of the US for the release of two detainees, Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner. During the telephonic conversation, Blinken underscored that the world expects Russia to fulfil its commitments made under the agreement for the grain shipments with Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations.

"We had a frank and direct conversation. I pressed the Kremlin to accept the substantial proposal that we put forth on the release of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner," Antony Blinken told reporters.

Notably, it is the first time that Blinken and Lavrov have spoken ever since Russia launched an offensive in Ukraine on February 24. Antony Blinken said that he urged Lavrov to move forward with the proposal. However, he did not reveal the details regarding Lavrov's response to the proposal. Blinken said he told Lavrov that Russia's plans to proceed with further annexation of Ukrainian territory will "never" be accepted and not be recognized by the world. He warned that the US will impose "additional significant costs on Russia" if they move ahead with their plans.

During the telephonic conversation, Blinken emphasized that Washington will continue to support Ukraine to defend itself and impose sanctions on Russia until it ends the military offensive. According to AP, US officials in recent days have spoken about their efforts for the release of a basketball player, Brittney Griner and corporate security executive, Paul Whelan.

"I also made clear to Foreign Minister Lavrov that in light of recent statements coming from the Kremlin about their plans to proceed with the further annexation of Ukrainian territory indeed, the foreign minister’s own words about replacing democratically elected Ukrainian Government as well as being part of their ongoing plans those plans would never be accepted. The world will not recognize annexations," he added.

Lavrov & Blinken discuss situation in Ukraine

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement said that Lavrov and Blinken discussed the situation in Ukraine. Lavrov talked about Russia's actions in Ukraine and stressed that Moscow will fulfil its goals. Russian FM Sergey Lavrov told Blinken that supplying military equipment to Ukraine will prolong the conflict and increase the number of victims. Lavrov stressed that the Russian troops follow international law and work for restoring peaceful life in territories controlled by them. Both sides spoke about global food security and the agreement signed between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, according to the statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

In the telephonic conversation, Lavrov accused the collective west of exploiting the problem for its geopolitical interests and termed their action "unacceptable." Lavrov and Blinken spoke about problems in bilateral ties and prisoner swap between the two countries.

