Blinken Speaks To Ukrainian FM Kuleba, Discusses About Return Of US Diplomats To Kyiv

As the ravaging war between Russia and Ukraine continues, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed with Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba about the return of American diplomats to war-torn Ukraine as well as an aid package worth $33 billion for the nation. According to a readout from the US Department of State, Blinken spoke with Kuleba on Saturday to pursue their April 24 meeting in Kyiv. “The Secretary emphasised the United States’ robust support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s brutal aggression,” the readout added.

Spoke with Foreign Minister @DmytroKuleba to follow up on our meetings in Kyiv. I highlighted the latest U.S. steps in supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of the Kremlin’s brutal, unprovoked war. #UnitedWithUkraine April 30, 2022

According to the readout, the Secretary has presented an update on US diplomats' efforts to return to Ukraine, which includes the initial trips to Lviv this week, and plans to go back to Kyiv as soon as possible. Further, Secretary Blinken as well as Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba have talked about the Administration's appeal to Congress on April 28 for $33 billion in security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to help Ukraine fight Russia's unjust conflict.

Biden has suggested a $33 billion aid plan for Ukraine

In addition to this, previously, US President Joe Biden has suggested a $33 billion aid plan for the war-torn country. In a speech at the White House on Thursday, April 28, Biden acknowledged that America's continued support for Ukraine has been affecting the nation, but he said that they have no other options.

It is worth mentioning that the statement of Biden came on the day when the nation's gross domestic product fell by 1.4% on an annual basis. According to media reports, the drop was mostly caused by supply chain management issues. Despite a significant drop, President Biden has suggested a substantial aid package for the Ukrainians. Biden asserted, “The expanses of the battle are not cheap, but it is significant to fight the Russian aggression. If we left Ukraine, it will be more costly.”

Furthermore, the US has informed Kyiv that it will also provide $250 million in further military assistance. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on April 28 that the Biden-Harris government has chosen to keep giving military help to the war-torn nation. As per her, the US has provided Ukraine with a significant amount of funds, and other nations are now stepping up to help Ukraine.

(Image: AP)