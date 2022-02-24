United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday spoke with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and both diplomats denounced Russia’s decision to recognise the ‘independence’ of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine. Blinken and Truss exchanged views on the Moscow-Kyiv conflict after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions -- Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin also ordered the sending of Russian troops in the eastern Ukrainian regions.

In the official statement about Blinken-Truss phone call, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, “Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss. Secretary Blinken condemned the Russian Federation’s decision to recognise the so-called “independence” of the purported republics controlled by Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine and send Russian troops to these areas as a “peacekeeping” force.”

“They discussed the extensive bilateral coordination on developing and executing swift and severe economic measures against Russia. Secretary Blinken expressed unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and commitment to European security,” Price added.

Blinken also spoke with EU's Joseph Borrell

Apart from Truss, Blinken also spoke with European Union (EU) High Representative Josep Borrell on Wednesday. Both Blinken and Borrell reaffirmed their steadfast support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. They further underscored the importance of continued transatlantic unity in the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine and "condemned in the strongest terms the Russian Federation’s decision to recognise the “independence” of the purported republics in Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine and the order to dispatch additional Russian troops.”

US Secretary of State and EU High Representative “agreed that Russia’s flagrant violation of international law demands a firm response from the international community, beginning with the measures the United States, the EU, and other partners announced February 22". Blinken reaffirmed US' readiness, in coordination with the EU and other partners, to impose additional powerful sanctions and economic measures in the event of a further Russian invasion of Ukraine, said Price in a statement.

(Image: AP)

