Blinken, Stoltenberg Say Sweden & Finland's Integration Into NATO Will Strengthen Alliance

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters that integrating Sweden and Finland to NATO would enhance the alliance. Blinken noted during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on June 1 that the US firmly supports Finland and Sweden's applications and that both nations are more than qualified to join the alliance as full members as soon as possible.

They will strengthen NATO by joining, and the union looks forward to speedily integrating them into the most powerful defensive alliance in history, he added. Stoltenberg agreed with Blinken, adding that Finland and Sweden's plans to apply for NATO membership are historic and will enhance the alliance. However, in response to Turkey's reservations over the Nordic nations' application, he emphasised that NATO must consider all allies' security concerns.

Turkey concerned over Nordic nations' ties to Kurdish extremist groups

Last month, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan provoked international outrage by announcing that he would block Stockholm and Helsinki's admission to NATO due to allegations that the Nordic countries were harbouring "terrorists" with ties to Kurdish extremist groups. Further, Stoltenberg referred to Turkey as an "essential ally" and cited its participation in the war against ISIS in Syria and Iraq, despite the fact that the fight against the Islamic extremist group in the Middle East is at the heart of Ankara's dissatisfaction with NATO.

Speaking at the Parliament in Ankara on Wednesday, Erdogan also chastised Sweden and Finland for "supporting terrorists" and asserted that the intergovernmental military alliance is a security bloc which does not support terrorist groups. He also accused Sweden and Finland of hosting terrorist centres in their territories.

