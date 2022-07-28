Blinken To Speak With Sergey Lavrov To Swap Russian Arms Dealer For Detained US Citizens

The United States will negotiate with Russia over the release of American citizens detained by Moscow, confirmed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference, Blinken said he will discuss the release of US citizens during the forthcoming telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. Though he did not elaborate on the details but revealed America has already floated an offer to Moscow for the release of US citizens. "In the coming days, I expect to speak with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov for the first time since the war in Ukraine began and address the release of basketball player Brittney Griner and Police officer Paul Whelan. We gave a substantial proposal weeks ago to facilitate their release," he said.

Today, six months after the war began, @SecBlinken delivered remarks to the press on efforts to support a sovereign, independent Ukraine; to resolve the food security crisis; and how we can help create the conditions for a diplomatic resolution. https://t.co/PJYsRWuOcq — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) July 28, 2022

Notably, this was the first time when Blinken has publically revealed his forthcoming conversation with the Kremlin leader and Washington's concrete action to secure the release of Griner, who was arrested on drug-related charges at a Moscow airport in February. According to the sources of the Associated Press (AP), the US government has proposed a deal to swap convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Whelan and Griner. Further, Blinken said that the Biden administration has been in contact with the Kremlin and added he will press Lavrov to accept the offer. "We put a substantial proposal on the table weeks ago to facilitate their release. Our governments have communicated repeatedly and directly on that proposal, and I’ll use the conversation to follow up personally and, I hope, to move us toward a resolution," Blinken said.

US will raise recent attack on Odesa port despite signing agreement

Besides, the top US official also said he will raise the issue of the recent attack on Odesa port. The attack came within 24 hours of the finalisation of the UN-brokered deal, resulting in international condemnation. Blinken said he will ask his Russian counterpart to comply with the grain deal agreement and added he will also warn him about the dangers of possible Russian attempts to annex portions of eastern and southern Ukraine. "There is a utility to conveying clear, direct messages to the Russians on key priorities for us," including the release of Griner and Whelan, he said. They also include "what we’re seeing and hearing around the world is a desperate need for food, the desperate need for prices to decrease."

Image: AP