Boeing Suspends Parts Of Its Business In Russia & Shuts Kyiv Office Amid Ukraine War

Amid the worsening tensions between Russia and Ukraine, aerospace company Boeing on Sunday suspended parts of its business in Russia. However, the company still has to deal with its association with a key titanium supplier led by a sanctioned oligarch who once worked with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the KGB, according to reports. Notably, Boeing has been obtaining about a third of its titanium from Russia, while the rest coming from the United States, Japan, China and Kazakhstan. Moreover, Boeing reportedly stated that it has halted purchasing Russian titanium ever since the latter's offensive against Ukraine.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier on March 2, Boeing had announced it was suspending its support for Russian airlines and its operations in Moscow. The American Airlines also mentioned that parts, maintenance, and technical support services for Russian airlines have also been suspended.

"We have suspended major operations in Moscow and temporarily closed our office in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital," a Boeing spokesperson had said.

Meanwhile, Russia, which is currently being mounted with sanctions from several nations, on Monday, approved a list of countries that have taken 'unfriendly actions' against it. The list of 17 countries predominantly includes the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, amongst others. It also mentions Ukraine and the European Union (EU), which has imposed its 'harshest package of sanctions ever implemented' against Moscow.

Russia Skips ICJ Hearing On Ukraine's Plea Seeking End To Violence

Meanwhile, in a key development on Monday, Russia refused to partake in the International Court of Justice hearing on the application of the war-hit nation. Notably, on February 25, Ukraine instituted proceedings against Russia urging the court to call upon the Vladimir Putin regime to immediately cease all military actions in the territory of the former pending the holding of a hearing. It contended that Russia's rationale to commence a special military operation was based on a "lie" that genocide had been committed in Luhansk and Donetsk.

In its application, Ukraine stated, "Ukraine is currently facing catastrophic and wholly unprovoked military attacks, and every day that these actions continue, the human rights of the Ukrainian people are gravely violated. Under these unprecedented circumstances, Ukraine asks the court to urgently indicate provisional measures. Russia's claim of both genocide and a right to take action to prevent and punish such genocide are legal claims governed by the Genocide Convention. The parties' dispute over Russia's claims should be resolved by this Court or through other lawful, peaceful means."