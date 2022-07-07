Boris Johnson Admits To Meeting Russian Oligarch & Ex-KGB Officer Lebedev Without Aides

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the MPs on Wednesday that he has met Russian oligarch, Alexander Lebedev who is also an ex-KGB officer. However, Johnson also told the lawmakers that his meeting with Lebedev took place without any officials. According to BBC, Johnson said, “I have certainly met him without officials…I mean him on a very few occasions”. Moreover, when the British PM was asked if he met the Russian tycoon and former Evening Standard owner while foreign secretary in Italy in 2018, he said he had.

The British PM made Lebedev’s son Evgeny, a member of the House of Lords and stirred controversy as The Sunday Times alleged that peerage was granted despite the warning from the security services that it posed a national security risk. It is to note that Lebedev has been a KGB officer and the Soviet KGB was the main Cold War rival of Western security services. Russian President Vladimir Putin was a KGB officer as well. Hence, many of Putin’s closest allies are also KGB comrades.

As per the report, Johnson was answering a question by Labour's Dame Diana Johnson on the Commons Liaison Committee. He said, “I certainly have met the gentleman in question, who used to be the proprietor of the London Evening Standard when I was mayor of London…On the occasion you are mentioning, if that was when I was foreign secretary, then yes."

Evgeny Lebedev, the current owner of the Evening Standard, has denied posing any “security risk” to the UK. But, The Sunday times citing security services’ assessment was withdrawn after Johnson personally intervened. The British PM has been a long-time friend of the Russian oligarch’s son.

UK PM vows to stay in office amid increased calls for resignation

Meanwhile, as challenges for Johnson’s premiership in the UK continue to increase and his own cabinet ministers have called on him to resign, the British PM has pledged to stay in office. Most recently, Johnson fired UK Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove on Wednesday after around 30 UK government officials have already submitted their resignations including key figures such as UK health secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak. The flurry of Tory resignations came over the recent scandal involving former deputy chief whip Christopher Pincher.

