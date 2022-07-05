Boris Johnson Announces Scotland, Wales Agree To Provide £100mn Defence Aid To Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the two members of the country-- Scotland and Wales – on Tuesday approved the allocation of a security assurance fund worth 100 million pounds for Ukraine. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Johnson said Scotland pledged to contribute £65 million in providing UK’s military aid to Ukraine. With the assistance of Scotland, the PM said that the country contributed a total of £2.3 billion since the onset of the war. He said that Edinburgh will also provide assistance to house 6,000 Ukrainian refugees.

"I've just spoken to @NicolaSturgeon to herald the success of UK collaboration supporting Ukraine. I thanked the @ScotGov’s £65 million contributions in upping UK’s military aid to Ukraine to £2.3 billion & efforts to help house 6,000 Ukrainian refugees. Thank you, Scotland," he said in a microblogging post on Monday late at night.

In another tweet, Johnson expressed his gratitude to the Wales government for providing a fund of £35million that will be further contributed to the military assistance to Ukraine. Moreover, Wales will also take care of 3,000 Ukrainian refugees. "The @WelshGovernment has contributed £35m to our military support for Ukraine, and Welsh families have taken in 3,000 refugees. Good to talk to @PrifWeinidog just now about how we can continue to work together against Russian aggression. Diolch, Wales," he wrote.

Scotland, and Wales accuse UK government of 'diverting their budget'

Notably, the Monday announcement was crucial as Scotland and Wales had accused the British government of diverting its budgets to Ukraine without conferring with the concerned ministry. In a statement released by the Wales Government on June 30, it said the Welsh are determined to support the Ukrainian people in their brave resistance to Putin’s assault on their sovereignty, independence, and right to self-determination but added it was not right to use their funds for military aid and defence. "We will continue to provide humanitarian support to the Ukrainian people, and it is right that the UK should continue to provide much-needed military support. However, defence and foreign affairs are reserved matters," Welsh Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said in a statement.

Similar concerns were also echoed by Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes on Wednesday. She said that Scotland agreed to provide the £65 million ($78.7 million) funding but only “on this occasion”. She cautioned that “this must not be seen as any kind of precedent, according to RT News. It is worth mentioning the United Kingdom has been one of the strongest backers of Ukraine since the onset of the war. Earlier this week, the Boris Johnson-led government promised to provide an additional £1 billion ($1.2 billion) to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces, taking the overall military aid given to Kyiv to £2.3 billion ($2.8 billion).

Image: AP/Twitter/Markrakeford