Boris Johnson Assures Arms Aid & Training For 10,000 Ukrainian Soldiers In Kyiv Visit

Amid continuous Russian incursion on its adjacent country, Ukraine, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the war-torn nation for the second time on Friday. During his visit to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, he met embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and assured him of providing all additional weapons and other military assistance to deter Russian aggression. Apart from weapons, the UK PM also offered to launch a major training operation for Ukrainian forces, with the potential to train up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days. While speaking at the joint press conference held at Presidential Palace in Kyiv, Johnson said his country would spearhead the landmark programme of providing training to Ukrainian soldiers and affirmed the move would fundamentally change the equation of the war.

"Ukraine has the resilience they need to be victorious in their fight for enduring peace," said Johnson.

To the Ukrainian people: the UK is with you and we will be with you until you ultimately prevail. pic.twitter.com/5CU7Chl79L — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 17, 2022

Watch the press conference here:

Notably, the much-awaited announcement from Johnson came after both leaders discussed the situation of the country in a separate closed-door meeting that lasted for more than two hours. While ascribing the soldiers' training program, Johnson said the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be trained by the battle-proven British Army expertise, "which ultimately allows them to accelerate their deployment, rebuild their forces, and scale up their resistance against Russian invaders". Each soldier would spend three weeks on the training course, learning battle-winning skills for the front line, as well as basic medical training, cyber-security and counter-explosive tactics, according to Johnson.

The UK has offered to spearhead a landmark programme to train thousands of soldiers for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. #StandWithUkraine 🇬🇧🇺🇦



Read more ⬇️ — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) June 17, 2022

Boris Johnson pledges to help Ukraine until it prevails

He informed at least 22,000 Ukrainian soldiers were already trained by the British defence officials since 2015. "As Ukrainian soldiers fire UK missiles in defence of your nation’s sovereignty, they do so also in defence of the very freedoms we take for granted. That is why I have offered President Zelenskyy a major new military training programme that could change the equation of this war –harnessing that most powerful of forces, the Ukrainian determination to win, said UK Prime Minister, adding he would assist Ukraine until it ultimately prevails.

Zelenskyy urges Johnson to impose more sanctions on Moscow

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy thanked the UK Premier for understanding the needs of the Ukrainian army at the time of the relentless war and pressure from Russian head Vladimir Putin. The President said he urged Johnson to impose more stringent financial and political sanctions on Moscow for its unlawful invasion. Besides, the Ukrainian leader said he believes that Russia must bear responsibility for the food crisis it provoked and the food shortage on the world market. He underscored how Russian forces seized the Ukrainian ports, resulting in a food crisis.

Moreover, the leader also urged UK PM to supply more weapons to Ukraine in order to protect Ukraine from Russian long-range missiles. "The main thing today is to provide air defence for Ukraine as well. We started to move in this direction. Russian missiles remain a threat to our people, to the entire territory of Ukraine. The vast majority of Russian missile strikes are conducted by the Russian army against ordinary people, and civilian infrastructure - housing, schools, hospitals, universities, and transport," he said. "Obviously, this should be one of the priorities for all of us, for our partners - to help protect against Russian missiles. It will be a guarantee of life for people in most of our territory," the President added.

Johnson assures Zelenskyy of imposing sanctions on Putin & his aides

Responding to Ukraine's demands, Johnson also echoed imposing further sanctions on Putin and his close associates. "Great Britain wants to provide Kyv with strategic endurance, so it will strengthen the world diplomatic coalition in support of our state and work on strengthening sanctions against the regime of Vladimir Putin," the UK PM stressed. "I understand the need to continue financial support for Ukraine, to unblock grain exports that Putin has held hostage in an attempt to deprive the world of food," he added.

Image: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office