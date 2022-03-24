Boris Johnson Calls For 'harder' & 'tougher' Sanctions Against Russia Ahead Of NATO Summit

Before attending the NATO summit, United Kingdom Boris Johnson called on NATO to consider the "appalling" suffering of the people in Ukraine. Calling the Russian action "barbarism," Boris Johnson stated that they will talk about the measures that need to be taken to "tighten the economic vice" against Russia's Putin regime. He stated that they will discuss the steps they need to consider for helping the people of Ukraine to protect themselves.

Speaking to reporters, UK PM Boris Johnson called for faster imposition of "harder sanctions" and "tougher economic vice" against the Putin regime and to help the Ukrainians. He made these remarks ahead of the NATO Summit in Brussels. It is to mention here that European countries have imposed sanctions against Russia for its military attack against Ukraine. The Russian military action against Ukraine continues for the 29th consecutive day after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

"It's now upto NATO to consider together the appalling crisis in Ukraine, the appalling suffering of the people of the Ukraine and to see what more we can do to help the people of Ukraine to protect themselves and see what more we can do to tighten the vice against the Putin regime," Boris Johnson said ahead of the NATO summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin 'crossed a line': Boris Johnson

Speaking before his trip to Brussels for NATO and G7 meetings, UK PM Boris Johnson asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin has "crossed a line," Sky News reported. He emphasized that the international community will step up the pressure on Russian President Putin. He highlighted the need to increase the measures that need to be taken against the Putin regime. He added that they need to discuss what more steps they need to take to prevent Russian action using "gold reserves in addition to cash reserves," as per the Sky News report. He called for taking more decisions to sanction SWIFT and providing support to the Ukraine armed forces. He underscored that the international community is now aware that Ukrainians will fight to defend their country. He called it a "duty" to help Ukrainians as they protect themselves and their loved ones.

Image: AP