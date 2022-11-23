Boris Johnson Claims France Was ‘in Denial’ Before Russian Invasion, Talks About Germany

Amid the ongoing brutal war in Eastern Europe, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson claimed that Germany initially preferred a rapid Ukrainian military defeat over a prolonged struggle and that France was "in denial" about the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Johnson made these statements during an exclusive interview with CNN’s partner network CNN Portugal on Monday. Johnson said that the opinions of Western nations differed greatly before Russia began its aggressive invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Johnson singled out three major EU countries in his remarks.

Johnson emphasised that while EU countries eventually came to Ukraine's aid and are now offering unwavering support, this was not always the situation before the Russian invasion.

Boris Johnson remarked on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

During the interview, Johnson said, “This thing was a huge shock … we could see the Russian battalion tactical groups amassing, but different countries had very different perspectives”. He continued by saying, “The German view was at one stage that if it were going to happen, which would be a disaster, then it would be better for the whole thing to be over quickly, and for Ukraine to fold,” and added that for that approach "all sorts of sound economic reasons".

The former UK PM then noted, “I couldn’t support that, I thought that was a disastrous way of looking at it. But I can understand why they thought and felt as they did”. Since Moscow's invasion, as per the CNN report, Germany has made quick efforts to lessen its dependency on Russian energy.

Besides this, while talking about France, Johnson said, “Be in no doubt that the French were in denial right up until the last moment”.

It is pertinent to mention that just weeks before Vladimir Putin sent his forces into Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron led Europe's efforts to stop him. He paid him a visit to the Kremlin.

Johnson also took issue with Italy's early response to the invasion threat. He revealed to Quest that because of their "massive" dependency on Russian hydrocarbons, their government, which was at the time headed by Mario Draghi, "at one stage simply saying that they would be unable to support the position we were taking."

As per the CNN report, many observers initially thought that the Russian invasion of Ukraine would be finished in a matter of days or weeks, but Kyiv's troops instead deterred Moscow's preliminary lunge towards the capital and have recently carried out effective counter-offensives to reclaim ground in the east and south of the nation.

Zelenskyy is a 'very brave guy': Johnson

Pointing to this, Johnson claimed that as soon as Russia began its invasion in February, opinions in Europe immediately shifted. According to him, “What happened was everybody – Germans, French, Italians, everybody, (US President) Joe Biden – saw that there was simply no option. Because you couldn’t negotiate with this guy (Putin). That’s the key point.” He added that the European Union has done excellent work in opposing Russia and further imposing penalties.

Besides this, in the exclusive interview, Johnson praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said that Zelensky has been absolutely exceptional in his leadership. He added, “He’s a very brave guy. I think the history of this conflict would have been totally, totally different it he hadn’t been there.”

(Image: AP)